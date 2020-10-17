College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Ranking, Schedule, Matches Today: 21st Texas A&M, Olemis Activities

If the first match of the week with the ranked team shows any indication, we could have another rough week of college football. Coastal Carolina started their week 7 match on Wednesday night, dropping Louisiana 30-27 on Wednesday night. So it’s definitely Saturday’s headliner for the SEC to hit second place Alabama against third place Georgia in the CBS Game of the Week, but many other top teams have to be on the lookout for games that will be preferred to win.

With a postponed matchup involving the top 10 teams from the SEC, Big 12 and AAC, ACC takes center stage with 13th place Miami and 1st place Clemson both playing early on the day. A hurricane thrashing Clemson’s hands will host the Pittsburgh team with a one-point straight defeat from 5-0. However, Panthers will play without a starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the top-ranking Tigers have to go to Atlanta to face off against the Yellow Jacket team, which scored 46 points for Louisville. Notre Dame at No. 4 on this afternoon was Louisville and No. 5 North Carolina will play in the state of Florida, showing how high Fighting Irish and Tar Heels deserve the ranks.

There is a lot to cover about those games and everything in between. CBS Sports is here at every stage to keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. Always eastern

College Football Scores, Schedule-Week 7

Kentucky 34th, 18th Tennessee 17- Box score

13 Miami 31, ft 19- Box score

South Carolina 30, No. 13 Auburn 22

No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7- Summary, summary

Louisville-NBC in Notre Dame #4 2:30pm- Live update

Arkansas’ Ole Miss-SEC Network at 3:30pm- GameTracker

3:30pm at UCF-ABC in Memphis- GameTracker

21 Texas A&M at Mississippi State-4 pm on SEC Network- GameTracker

No. 8 North Carolina at Florida State- 7pm ESPN

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama-8 pm on CBS- Preview, prediction

Check out the entire 7th week scoreboard.

