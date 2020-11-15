College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Florida vs Arkansas, Oregon Action Today

Postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19 issues Wave 11 conducted a test on the college football schedule. But there are still 12 games on the Saturday docket involving the ranking teams, and the stakes in the Big Ten are particularly high. After finishing in the top 10 after 1969 this week, Indiana will be active during the early games, with the Hoosiers looking to prove their worth as a contender in the Big Ten. But they will face a Michigan state team that showed a tendency for upsets two weeks ago. 13 Michigan.

In addition to Indiana on Saturday, another team in 10th place, 9th Miami, will take center stage as the Cannes War Virginia Tech in the afternoon ET slot. Also, playing under the lights on Saturday are No. 6 Florida, No. 11 Oregon and 19th SMU. Each faces unrestrained but respectable opponents who are capable of pulling ups.

There’s a lot to cover up in between those games. CBS Sports will be there every step of the way to keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. East at all times

College Football Scores, Schedule – Week 11

No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0 – Box score

No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24 – Take it, get it back

West Virginia 24, DCU 6 – Box score

No 20 USC 34, Arizona 30 – Review

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31 – Take it, get it back

No. 6 Arkansas in Florida – 7pm on ESPN – Game tracker

Oregon in Washington State – 7pm on Fox – Game tracker

No. 13 Wisconsin in Michigan – 7:30 pm ABC – Live updates

Check out the full week 11 scoreboard

