Nov 28, 2020 0 Comments
Straight after a two-week vacation, Clemson returns to the field on Saturday. The Tigers are in 3rd place in the college football playoff rankings, and could not deliver a sluggish performance against 5th Texas A&M and 6th Florida against Pittsburgh.

The 7-1 Tigers could fill their hands with the Panthers, who advanced 5-4 after beating Virginia Tech 47-14 last week. If Clemson slips, the Aussies or Gators may be ready to slide into the playoffs. Texas A&M is looking to avenge a 50-7 loss to LSU last year, while sixth-placed Florida will try to continue their offense against Kentucky, who gave Alabama 63 points last week. Meanwhile, No. 7 should have no problems against the Cincinnati Temple, but will make an appearance by playing on the field in the CFP team.

CBS Sports will be there every step of the way to keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. East at all times

College Football Scores, Schedule – Week 13

Texas Tech No. 23 in Oklahoma State – Knox on Fox – Game tracker
Ben State in Michigan – Afternoon on ABC – Game tracker
Kentucky in 6th place in Florida – Afternoon on ESPN – Game tracker
No. 8 Northwest in Michigan State – 3:30 p.m.
Bit on No. 3 Clemson – 3:30 pm on ABC – Preview, Predictions
No. 22 Auburn No. 1 in Alabama – 3:30 pm CBS – Preview, Predictions
Ole Missil Mississippi State – 4pm on the SEC Network
LSU No. 5 Texas A&M – 7pm on ESPN – Preview, Predictions
7:30 pm on the No. 9 Georgia – SEC network in South Carolina
