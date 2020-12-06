College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Today Oklahoma, Miami Action

The 14th week of the college football season is scheduled to feature 11 matches in the top 13 teams, including the top six teams in matches for the college football playoffs and cup matching. All Eyes will play No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 6 Florida in the afternoon in the opening games of No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A&M, followed by No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 in the evening in Clemson.

The Michigan state will be particularly important for the Ohio State Buckies (4-0) as they build their trembling case for inclusion in the college football playoffs. They have already seen two games canceled, meaning they will play a maximum of seven games before the final CFP selections are made. Ohio State has played four games so far, eight for Alabama, nine for Notre Dame, nine for Clemson, compared to Texas A&M and seven for Florida.

So, if the Buckeys fight against the 2-3 Michigan state team that has been saddened by victories against Michigan and the Northwest this season, it could provide a selection committee ground to elevate Axis or Gators to fourth place. Of course, that would only happen if Texas handled A&M Auburn, and if Florida fell to Tennessee the college football game would continue to heat up and the weather to cool down.

CBS Sports will be there every step of the way to keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. East at all times

College Football Scores, Schedule – Week 14

Texas 69, Kansas State 31 – Box score

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20 – Box score

No. 4 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12 – Review, take away

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21 – Box score

No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19 – Review, take away

No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6 – Box score

No. 9 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6 – Box score

No. 18 Coastal Carolina 22, No. 13 BYU 17 – Box score

No. 3 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10 – Review, take away

No. 1 Alabama DLSU – 8pm on CBS – Live updates

No. 11 Baylor in Oklahoma – 8pm at Fox – Game tracker

No. 10 in Duke, Miami – 8pm on the ACC Network – Game tracker

Week 14 Look at the scoreboard

