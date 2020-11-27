College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Tables, Games: Texas vs. Iowa State Big 12 clash today

The obstacles to the 2020 college football schedule are huge, but Thanksgiving weekend attendance brings some welcome consistency. As usual, there will be a few quality games on Friday in addition to the regular Saturday slate this week. Friday’s action will be the ACC clash between No. 2 Notre Dame and 19th North Carolina, but there will also be important games in the Big 12 and the Back-12.

Getting a spot in the Big 12 title game is in jeopardy in the game between 13th Iowa State and 17th Texas. West, meanwhile, will show off the No. 15 Oregon College football playoffs, with the ducks downgraded in the first batch of CFP rankings on Tuesday as they face off against rival Oregon State. Elsewhere, No. 24 Iowa will face off as they look to extend their winning streak to four games after a 0-2 start, with both Stanford and Call looking to win their first of the season.

CBS Sports will be there every step of the way to keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. East at all times

College football scores, Friday schedule

No. 13 Iowa State No. 17 Texas – Afternoon ABC – Preview, Predictions

No. 24 Nebraska in Iowa – 1 p.m. in Fox

No. 2 Notre Dame 19th North Carolina – 3:30 pm ABC – Preview, Predictions

3:30 pm at UCF – ESPN in South Florida

4:30 pm at Stanford – Fox, California

State of Oregon No. 15 Oregon – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the full week 13 scoreboard

