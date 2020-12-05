College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Tables, Games: Today Notre Dame Action, Wisconsin-Indiana

The 14th week of the college football season is scheduled to feature 11 matches in the top 13 teams, including the top six teams in matches for the college football playoffs and cup matching. All Eyes will play No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 6 Florida in the afternoon in the opening games of No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A&M, followed by No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 in the evening in Clemson.

The Michigan state will be particularly important for the Ohio State Buckies (4-0) as they build their trembling case for inclusion in the college football playoffs. They have already seen two games canceled, meaning they will play a maximum of seven games before the final CFP selections are made. Ohio State has played four games so far, eight for Alabama, nine for Notre Dame, nine for Clemson, compared to Texas A&M and seven for Florida.

So, if the Buckeys fight against the 2-3 Michigan state team that has been saddened by victories against Michigan and the Northwest this season, it could provide a selection committee ground to elevate Axis or Gators to fourth place. Of course, that would only happen if Texas handled A&M Auburn, and if Florida fell to Tennessee the college football game would continue to heat up and the weather to cool down.

College Football Scores, Schedule – Week 14

Texas in Kansas – Knox on Fox – Game tracker

No. 5 at Texas A&M Auburn – Afternoon ESPN – Game tracker

No. 4 Ohio State in Michigan – Afternoon on ABC – Live updates

Syracuse at No. 2 Notre Dame – 2:30 pm on NBC – Game tracker

No. 6 Florida in Tennessee – 3:30 pm on CBS – Preview, Predictions

No. 12 Indiana No. 16 Wisconsin – 3:30 pm on ABC – Preview, Predictions

West Virginia No. 9 in Iowa – ESPN from 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 BYU No. 18 Coastal Carolina – 5:30 pm on ESPNU

Clemson No. 3 at Virginia Tech – 7:30 pm ABC – Preview, Predictions

No. 1 Alabama DLSU – 8pm on CBS – Preview, Predictions

No. 11 Baylor in Oklahoma – 8pm at Fox – Preview, Predictions

Week 14 Look at the scoreboard

