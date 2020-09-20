College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 3 Highlights: Clemson Roll, UCF Impressive in Opening Game

During Week 3 of the college football season, five top 15 teams were active, three of which (Clemson 1st, Notre Dame 7th and Cincinnati 13th) combined to win the total. 156-20. But Oklahoma in 11th and UCF in 14th had to fight in order not to panic in the opening game of the season.

The Knights ultimately lasted longer than the Georgia Tech 49-21, but they didn’t struggle after the Yellow Jackets jumped into the early 7-0 lead. UCF again took the lead at 28-7, but saw Georgia Tech close the gap to 28-21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Then UCF rediscovered a prolific assault attack with three unresponsive touchdowns to end the game. In the end, it was an inspiring debut for the Templars against the ACC enemy that destroyed Florida last week.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Clemson won’t have to worry about it as he cruised The Citadel 49-0 victoriously to move 2-0 this year. In limited action, Clemson’s star QB Trevor Lawrence passed 168 yards and 3 touchdowns to 8 out of 9 before the Tigers took their feet in the second after scoring all 49 points over FCS enemies in the first half. half. America’s No. 1 team can now enjoy a week of vacation before hosting Virginia in Death Valley on October 3.

Elsewhere in the ACC, Miami No. 17 outperformed Louisville No. 18 on the road, with a huge win 47-34. The hurricane, led by quarterback D’Eriq King, was played by the Cardinals with huge chunk play, including several long touchdowns. King passed 325 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Below is a summary of all activities in Week 3.

College Football Scores, Schedule-Week 3

No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7- summary

25 feet 21, Syracuse 10- Box score

19 Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 (OT)- Box score

13 Cincinnati 55, Austin P. 20- Box score

No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0- summary

Marshall 17, 23 Appalachian State 7- Box score

14 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21- Box score

No. 1 Clemson 49, Citadel 0- Box score

17 Miami 47, 18 Louisville 34- Summary, summary

