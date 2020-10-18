Home sport College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 7: Miami rebounded and Memphis took a big win.

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 7: Miami rebounded and Memphis took a big win.

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 7: Miami rebounded and Memphis took a big win.

Week 7 of the 2020 college football season is the final week of the college football season before Victen joins the party. It was a week with many other events across the country, but we were once again reminded that there are two top dogs that separate themselves more than the others. First place is Clemson and second place Alabama. Both teams scored at will on Saturday as the Tigers attack won the Georgia Ball match and won a notable victory with the Tide leaving to knock out third place Georgia in the second half.

Elsewhere on the schedule-against Clemson-13th place Miami rebounded from that modest defeat to the Tigers last week with a victory over ACC’s enemy Pete Pete. But today’s most exciting results come from two teams that are not currently in the AP Top 25 as UCF and Memphis offer us another AAC classic to remember.

There was a lot to deal with those games and everything in between. CBS Sports was at every step of the way to update the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day.

College Football Scores, Schedule-Week 7

Kentucky 34th, 18th Tennessee 17- Box score
13 Miami 31, ft 19- Box score
South Carolina 30th, 13th place Auburn 22- Box score
No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7- Summary, summary
No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7- Summary, summary
Arkansas 33, Ole Miss 21- Box score
Memphis 50, UCF 49- Box score
21 Texas A & M 28, Mississippi 14- Box score
Florida State 31, No. 5 North Carolina 28- summary
No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24- Summary, summary
Check out the entire 7th week scoreboard.

Check these out…

require.config({"baseUrl":"https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-973/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build","config":{"version":{"fly/components/accordion":"1.0","fly/components/alert":"1.0","fly/components/base":"1.0","fly/components/carousel":"1.0","fly/components/dropdown":"1.0","fly/components/fixate":"1.0","fly/components/form-validate":"1.0","fly/components/image-gallery":"1.0","fly/components/iframe-messenger":"1.0","fly/components/load-more":"1.0","fly/components/load-more-article":"1.0","fly/components/load-more-scroll":"1.0","fly/components/loading":"1.0","fly/components/modal":"1.0","fly/components/modal-iframe":"1.0","fly/components/network-bar":"1.0","fly/components/poll":"1.0","fly/components/search-player":"1.0","fly/components/social-button":"1.0","fly/components/social-counts":"1.0","fly/components/social-links":"1.0","fly/components/tabs":"1.0","fly/components/video":"1.0","fly/libs/easy-xdm":"2.4.17.1","fly/libs/jquery.cookie":"1.2","fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce":"1.1","fly/libs/jquery.widget":"1.9.2","fly/libs/omniture.s-code":"1.0","fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init":"1.0","fly/libs/jquery.mobile":"1.3.2","fly/libs/backbone":"1.0.0","fly/libs/underscore":"1.5.1","fly/libs/jquery.easing":"1.3","fly/managers/ad":"2.0","fly/managers/components":"1.0","fly/managers/cookie":"1.0","fly/managers/debug":"1.0","fly/managers/geo":"1.0","fly/managers/gpt":"4.3","fly/managers/history":"2.0","fly/managers/madison":"1.0","fly/managers/social-authentication":"1.0","fly/utils/data-prefix":"1.0","fly/utils/data-selector":"1.0","fly/utils/function-natives":"1.0","fly/utils/guid":"1.0","fly/utils/log":"1.0","fly/utils/object-helper":"1.0","fly/utils/string-helper":"1.0","fly/utils/string-vars":"1.0","fly/utils/url-helper":"1.0","libs/jshashtable":"2.1","libs/select2":"3.5.1","libs/jsonp":"2.4.0","libs/jquery/mobile":"1.4.5","libs/modernizr.custom":"2.6.2","libs/velocity":"1.2.2","libs/dataTables":"1.10.6","libs/dataTables.fixedColumns":"3.0.4","libs/dataTables.fixedHeader":"2.1.2","libs/dateformat":"1.0.3","libs/waypoints/infinite":"3.1.1","libs/waypoints/inview":"3.1.1","libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints":"3.1.1","libs/waypoints/sticky":"3.1.1","libs/jquery/dotdotdot":"1.6.1","libs/jquery/flexslider":"2.1","libs/jquery/lazyload":"1.9.3","libs/jquery/maskedinput":"1.3.1","libs/jquery/marquee":"1.3.1","libs/jquery/numberformatter":"1.2.3","libs/jquery/placeholder":"0.2.4","libs/jquery/scrollbar":"0.1.6","libs/jquery/tablesorter":"2.0.5","libs/jquery/touchswipe":"1.6.18","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch":"0.2.3","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects":"1.11.4","libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker":"1.11.4"}},"shim":{"liveconnection/managers/connection":{"deps":["liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4"]},"liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4":{"exports":"SockJS"},"libs/setValueFromArray":{"exports":"set"},"libs/getValueFromArray":{"exports":"get"},"fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2":["version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init"],"libs/backbone.marionette":{"deps":["jquery","version!fly/libs/underscore","version!fly/libs/backbone"],"exports":"Marionette"},"fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1":{"exports":"_"},"fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0":{"deps":["version!fly/libs/underscore","jquery"],"exports":"Backbone"},"libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4":["jquery","version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core","version!fly/libs/jquery.widget"],"libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1":["jquery"],"libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4":["jquery","version!libs/dataTables"],"libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2":["jquery","version!libs/dataTables"],"https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js":["https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js"]},"map":{"*":{"adobe-pass":"https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js","facebook":"https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js","facebook-debug":"https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js","google":"https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js","google-platform":"https://apis.google.com/js/client:platform.js","google-csa":"https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js","google-javascript-api":"https://www.google.com/jsapi","google-client-api":"https://apis.google.com/js/api:client.js","gpt":"https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js","newsroom":"https://c2.taboola.com/nr/cbsinteractive-cbssports/newsroom.js","recaptcha":"https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit","recaptcha_ajax":"https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js","supreme-golf":"https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js","taboola":"https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js","twitter":"https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js","video-utils":"https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js"}},"waitSeconds":300});

READ  AP Top 25 - Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

You May Also Like

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Ranking, Schedule, Matches Today: 21st Texas A&M, Olemis Activities

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Ranking, Schedule, Matches Today: 21st Texas A&M, Olemis Activities

Van Dyke injured Pickford in the Merseyside Derby as fans demand a red card

Atlanta Braves' AJ Minter strikes out 7 in their first 3 innings to debut

Atlanta Braves’ AJ Minter strikes out 7 in their first 3 innings to debut

Is it not Brian Orte or a'Korean zombie'?

Is it not Brian Orte or a’Korean zombie’?

Colts shut down facilities and start working remotely after multiple positive COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals.

Colts shut down facilities and start working remotely after multiple positive COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals.

Braves vs. Dodgers scoring: Atlanta leads the NLCS, Marcell Ozuna and Bryse Wilson win leg 4

Braves vs. Dodgers scoring: Atlanta leads the NLCS, Marcell Ozuna and Bryse Wilson win leg 4

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *