Colombia temporarily resettles nearly one million Venezuelans

Colombian President Evan Duke announced today during his visit to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that Colombia will temporarily regulate the activities of nearly one million Venezuelan immigrants.

In a joint conference with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grande, the Colombian head of state announced that the country would “create a temporary protection law” that would allow “the process of regularizing these immigrants to begin.” [provenientes da Venezuela]”.

Colombia, which currently has no diplomatic relations with Caracas, has welcomed about 1.7 million Venezuelans since 2015 who have fled the country’s political and economic crisis.

According to the United Nations, 34% of Venezuela’s 5.4 million expatriates have sought refuge in Colombia.

Of this number, about 56%, or 950,000, are undocumented in the country, according to data provided by Colombian authorities.

The security level will last for ten years, during which time immigrants can apply for housing if they want to stay in Colombia, said Evan Duke.

The process begins with the official registration of immigrants, which includes “residence, socio-economic conditions”, as well as “biometric registration.”

In December, the president was sharply criticized for announcing that the Venezuelan population with irregular conditions in the country would be excluded from the vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2, which, in principle, would begin in Colombia on February 20 – a country of about 50 million people.

However, Duke appealed to the international community to vaccinate Venezuelan citizens.