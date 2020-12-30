‘Colombo’ and ‘Written Murder’ screenwriter William Link 87 | Pop & Art

William Link, screenwriter and co-creator of the series “Colombo” and “Murder in Writing”, died of heart failure on Sunday (27) at the age of 87.

The death was announced by his wife Margery Nelson this Tuesday (29). The screenwriter died in Los Angeles, USA.

On the 15th of last month, Link turned 87 and celebrated his birthday with videos of interviews he has given throughout his life. “She loved it, and it’s the best birthday present we can give her,” one of her daughters – in – law, Amy Salko Robertson, told the Associated Press.

One of his biggest hits was “Colombo”, a series of crime, drama and mystery shows between 1971 and 2003 that accompany Lieutenant Colombo, the assassination detective.

“Murder in Writing” follows the same genre and tells the story and works of professional writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher. The series aired between 1984 and 1996.

Link scripted more than 70 movies and series between the 1950s and 2000s, namely “One Life Almost Together”, “A Brilliant Scientist”, “Dangerous Conspiracy” and “Terror over Terror”.

Throughout his life, he won two Emmy Awards: in 1972 for the script for “Colombo” and in 1970 for the script for “My Sweet Charlie”, both in collaboration with author Richard Levinson.