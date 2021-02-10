Colon Heights “will remain Israeli”, Israel responds to Anthony Blingen – News

Anthony Blinkon announced on CNN television on Monday that Golan had “very important for Israel’s security, but” legal issues (of another order) “).

“If the situation in Syria changes over time, we will study it,” he said, adding that President Joe Biden had not yet spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he came to the council. White on January 20th.

“Israel’s position is clear. In any future situation, Golan will remain an Israeli, ”a senior official from Netanyahu’s office told France-Press today, who declined to be identified.

Among the many decisions in favor of Israel, former US President Donald Trump signed in March 2019 an order recognizing Israeli sovereignty over a portion of the Syrian colonies, which was occupied by the Hebrew government during the Six Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981. The international community has never recognized the merger.

About three months later, Netanyahu named Trump to settle in the Colonel, thank you.

Donald Trump’s decision was then seen by Syria as a “blatant attack” on its sovereignty.

Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated by a UN-monitored international border line at Golan Heights.