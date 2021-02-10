Home World Colon Heights “will remain Israeli”, Israel responds to Anthony Blingen – News

Colon Heights “will remain Israeli”, Israel responds to Anthony Blingen – News

Feb 10, 2021 0 Comments
Colon Heights "will remain Israeli", Israel responds to Anthony Blingen - News

Anthony Blinkon announced on CNN television on Monday that Golan had “very important for Israel’s security, but” legal issues (of another order) “).

“If the situation in Syria changes over time, we will study it,” he said, adding that President Joe Biden had not yet spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he came to the council. White on January 20th.

“Israel’s position is clear. In any future situation, Golan will remain an Israeli, ”a senior official from Netanyahu’s office told France-Press today, who declined to be identified.

Among the many decisions in favor of Israel, former US President Donald Trump signed in March 2019 an order recognizing Israeli sovereignty over a portion of the Syrian colonies, which was occupied by the Hebrew government during the Six Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981. The international community has never recognized the merger.

About three months later, Netanyahu named Trump to settle in the Colonel, thank you.

Donald Trump’s decision was then seen by Syria as a “blatant attack” on its sovereignty.

Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated by a UN-monitored international border line at Golan Heights.

READ  Jimmy Rai vs. China-New York Times

You May Also Like

Fenfraff condemns cases of teachers being "forced" to deliver in schools - Actualized

Fenfraff condemns cases of teachers being “forced” to deliver in schools – Actualized

Covid-19: Bispo de Cartagena vacinou-se sem pertencer a grupo prioritário

The Bishop of Cartagena was vaccinated without joining the Priority Committee

Colômbia regulariza temporariamente quase um milhão de venezuelanos

Colombia temporarily resettles nearly one million Venezuelans

Isabel II pressured the British government to keep her personal wealth a secret - Observer

Isabel II pressured the British government to keep her personal wealth a secret – Observer

The young man tattoos his hands to distinguish between the left and right sides. Look

The young man tattoos his hands to distinguish between the left and right sides. Look

The Queen of England sought to change the law and hide personal wealth

The Queen of England sought to change the law and hide personal wealth

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *