Colorado Brewery Winners at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival

The 2020 Great American Beer Festival has been different from the others thanks to the epidemic, where the largest beer festival in the United States has been canceled since its inception in 1982. However, that did not prevent the event’s signature beer competition, one of the most prestigious beer competitions in the country, from being held virtually.

Colorado did a great job with 26 medals, including 8 gold medals. The state’s biggest winner was Golden’s Cannonball Creek Brewing Co., who won the gold medal with featherweight pale ale, and two bronze medals for Vladimir Brutin and Let’s Talk About Mex lager. , each.

“Featherweight was the first beer we ever won a medal eight years ago,” said Jason Stengl, co-owner and general manager. “I am proud of all of us and of our colleagues, partners and brewers. It’s something we all are very proud of.”

Denver Beer Co. has won two awards. It’s the gold award for the Amburana Dream, the wood-aged imperial porter brewed at the Arvada branch, and the silver for another wood-aged beer, the Amburana Graham Cracker Porter.

Colorado also dominated the American-style sour category, where Golden’s New Terrain Brewing Co. won a silver medal with a beer called Mirage and Fort Collins’ New Belgium Brewing Co. won a bronze medal with Sour IPA.

Shawnee Adelson, Managing Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, said, “With everything going on in 2020, the Colorado Brewery was still able to showcase and brew world-class beers. “It’s great to see people who have never won an award before Sanitas, Sid Stock, and Living the Dream show our diversity in terms of scale and incredible beer brewing abilities.”

The judges evaluated more than 8,800 beers produced by breweries across the country over a three-week period, wearing face shields and physically distanced, but the role the brewery took part in was evident. More than 1,700 beer makers entered the competition this year, down from nearly 2,300 in 2019.

The other Colorado winners of the Friday awards ceremony are listed by category, brewery, city and beer name.

gold

Fruit Wheat Beer — Avery Brewing Co. , Boulder, Lily Koikepolo

, Boulder, Lily Koikepolo Dark wood and barrel aged beer — Denver Beer Co. , Are sea, amburana dream

, Are sea, amburana dream American Amber Lager — Weaver Brewing , Longmont, Volksbier Vienna

, Longmont, Volksbier Vienna German Maerzen — Irwin Brewing Co. , Crested Butte, Amber’s Lager-Amber Lager

, Crested Butte, Amber’s Lager-Amber Lager American Style Pale Ale — Cannonball Creek Brewing Company , Golden, featherweight pale ale

, Golden, featherweight pale ale Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale — Blue Moon Brewing , Denver, Moon Hayes

, Denver, Moon Hayes Island Style Red Ale — Mirror Image Brewing Co., Ltd. , Frederick, Balefire Irish Red

, Frederick, Balefire Irish Red German Altbier — Red Leg Brewing, Colorado Springs, Howitzer Amber

silver

Field beer — Dry Dock Brewing Co.- North Dock , Aurora, Coconut Bligh’s Barley Wine

, Aurora, Coconut Bligh’s Barley Wine Chili beer — Colorado Brewery , Denver, Poblano pills

, Denver, Poblano pills Historic beer — Seed brewery , Denver, Seedstock Gratzer

, Denver, Seedstock Gratzer American Belgo Style Ale — Ratio Beerworks , Denver, dear you

, Denver, dear you American Style Sour Ale — New Terrain Brewing Company , Golden, mirage

, Golden, mirage Mixed Culture Brett Beer — Sanitas Brewing Co. , Boulder, Del Rouge

, Boulder, Del Rouge Beer aged wood and barrel — Denver Beer Co. , Denver, Amburana Graham Cracker Porter

, Denver, Amburana Graham Cracker Porter German Pilsener — Frost Brewing Co. , Denver, Prost Pils

, Denver, Prost Pils American Strong Pale Ale — Comrade Brewing Co. , Denver, Super Power IPA

, Denver, Super Power IPA American Style Amber / Red Ale — Zuni Street Brewing Co. , Denver, Justin’s Easy Going Amber

, Denver, Justin’s Easy Going Amber Scottish style ale — Goat Patch Brewing Co., Colorado Springs, It Takes a Tribe Red Ale

bronze

Fruit Wheat Beer — Storm Peak Brewing , Steamboat Springs, Afternoon Delight

, Steamboat Springs, Afternoon Delight Herb and Spice Beer — Living the Dream Brewing Co., Ltd. , Little Turn, Powder Run

, Little Turn, Powder Run Experimental Indian Pale Ale- Cannonball Creek Brewing Company , Golden, Vladimir Brutin

, Golden, Vladimir Brutin American Style Sour Ale — New Belgium Brewing Co. , Fort Collins, Sour IPA

, Fort Collins, Sour IPA American Style Cream Ale — Cannonball Creek Brewing Company Let’s talk about Golden, Mex

Let’s talk about Golden, Mex International Pale Ale- Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co., Ltd. , Denver, inner light

, Denver, inner light Stout- The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, Dry Stout

Check out the full list of 2020 GABF winners.

