Colts shut down facilities and start working remotely after multiple positive COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals.

Oct 16, 2020 0 Comments
next day Atlanta Falcon Closed practice facility The other team did the same after two positive COVID-19 tests. Less than 72 hours until the host is booked Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts Friday morning announcement They shut down the Indiana Farm Authority Football Center after finding out that several individuals within the organization tested positive for the virus. The team has said they are currently in the process of reaffirming their positive diagnosis, but Colts have already started working remotely ahead of Sunday’s match, which could be dangerous depending on the follow-up results.

This is the first time Colts has had COVID-related issues since July. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It is possible that the team found this week’s results to be false positives, or that the team was sufficiently quarantined to avoid significant spread. However, it makes sense to say that Colts’ Week 6 matchup with Cincinnati is a candidate to be postponed until further test results are revealed.

Of course, the NFL has already rescheduled the regular season for almost a dozen teams due to delays caused by COVID. Tennessee Titan I just got out of the game on a rare Tuesday night due to repeated acting. However, the League did not accept the idea of ​​a full-time “bubble” while fighting positive cases around the league and instead decided to address the COVID outbreak on a case-by-case basis.

After a match against Bengal scheduled for Sunday, the Colts will play Week 7 and a road match on November 1. Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Bengal Cleveland brown At week 7 their goodbyes didn’t fall until November 8.

