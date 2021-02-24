Comes with Nvidia DLSS Neo 2 and Mount & Blade II: BannerLord

Rainbow Rainbow Siege this week Reflex, Nvidia technology that greatly reduces system lag; Already Neo 2 and Mount & Plate II: BannerLord has received DLSS support.

In addition, it is easier for developers to implement D.L.S. And reflex in the Unreal Engine.

Neo 2: Full Version and Mount & Blade II: BannerLord Get Faster!

Enabling DLSS on the Neo 2 can speed up frame update rates by up to 58%, allowing all players on the GeForce RTX to play at speeds in excess of 60 FPS.

Mount & Blade II: BannerLord, Nvidia DLSS can accelerate performance up to 50% on 4K, allowing up to 60 fps on all GeForce RTX GPUs.

Rainbow Six Siege players get target help with GeForce

Competitive games are no exception if the right equipment in the game helps to achieve the maximum potential of the competitors: better GPUs, monitors, devices and better software can lead to a part of the second improvement in the target selection, which may be different between success or failure.

GeForce 10 Series GPU or later Rainbow Six Siege players can now download the public test server, run the Vulcan version, and test the Nvidia Reflex before reaching the main game. Access the Display Options menu and enable Nvidia Reflex Low Incognito.

To help competitors measure and improve the final first system delay, The Nvidia Reflex Cognitive Analyzer.

Using hardware and software embedded in monitors and mice, system latency can now be easily measured, allowing you to improve your configuration for better response.

Easy to add to Nvidia DLSS and Reflex Unreal Engine

Both of these powerful technologies are easy to implement in games built on Unreal Engine 4.

Developers can access DLSS as a plug-in of Unreal Engine 4.26, while Reflex is now available as a core feature of the graphics engine.