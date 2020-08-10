Home Economy Company Insider’s most important advertising and media stories for August 10

Company Insider’s most important advertising and media stories for August 10

Aug 10, 2020 0 Comments
Business Insider's biggest advertising and media stories for August 10

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising and marketing daily for August 10. I am Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Organization Insider. Subscribe below to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Mail me opinions or guidelines at [email protected]

A speedy reminder that nominations for our future list of marketing-tech executives are thanks by Friday. 

Present day information: WarnerMedia’s shakeup, how TikTok influencers make funds, AT&T’s advertising and marketing cuts, and Amazon slashes marketing expend.

Robert Greenblatt WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia’s Robert Greenblatt

Courtesy of WarnerMedia


A few top rated WarnerMedia execs are exiting amid a major shakeup subsequent the start of HBO Max. Examine the complete memo from CEO Jason Kilar.

Read the total tale below.

Fanjoy

Addison Rae

Fanjoy


TikTok influencers reveal how they’re making income in 2020 even with the app’s paltry monetization attributes

Study the entire story below.

John Stankey

AT&T CEO John Stankey


John Lamparski / Stringer



The 3rd-largest advertiser in the US just laid off a chunk of its buyer promoting team

Study the comprehensive story in this article.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

MANDEL NGAN—AFP By way of GETTY Illustrations or photos


Amazon’s record profits last quarter would’ve been impossible without having an accounting improve and a huge shelling out reduce. That raises issues about future earnings expansion.

Go through the complete tale below.

Much more stories we’re examining:

Many thanks for reading through and see you tomorrow! You can achieve me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this every day electronic mail below.

— Lauren

READ  The Point out of the American Personal debt-Slaves Q2 2020: The Credit history Card Phenomenon

You May Also Like

The State of the American Debt-Slaves Q2 2020: The Credit Card Phenomenon

The Point out of the American Personal debt-Slaves Q2 2020: The Credit history Card Phenomenon

Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery

Saudi Aramco’s gain plunges, sees signs of oil industry restoration

Face mask political debate becomes public flashpoint propelled by social media

Facial area mask political discussion gets general public flashpoint propelled by social media

Chinese tech giant stock plunges after Trump's WeChat ban

What a WeChat ban would suggest for People in america

Salmonella 101: What you need to know

Salmonella outbreak connected to onions expands to 43 states

AJC logo

Intercontinental Exchange’s most new intense shift raises brows

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *