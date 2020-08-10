Company Insider’s most important advertising and media stories for August 10

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising and marketing daily for August 10. I am Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Organization Insider. Subscribe below to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Mail me opinions or guidelines at [email protected]
A speedy reminder that nominations for our future list of marketing-tech executives are thanks by Friday.
Present day information: WarnerMedia’s shakeup, how TikTok influencers make funds, AT&T’s advertising and marketing cuts, and Amazon slashes marketing expend.
A few top rated WarnerMedia execs are exiting amid a major shakeup subsequent the start of HBO Max. Examine the complete memo from CEO Jason Kilar.
- New WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar manufactured chnges on Friday to shakeup the media company’s leadership, described Ashley Rodriguez.
- Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Leisure and Immediate-to-Purchaser Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s material main and president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV and Keith Cocozza, government vice president, corporate advertising and communications, are exiting the corporation.
- Ann Sarnoff will oversee WarnerMedia’s expanded Studios and Networks group, and HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys will consider on responsibility of content for HBO Max, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.
TikTok influencers reveal how they’re making income in 2020 even with the app’s paltry monetization attributes
The 3rd-largest advertiser in the US just laid off a chunk of its buyer promoting team
Amazon’s record profits last quarter would’ve been impossible without having an accounting improve and a huge shelling out reduce. That raises issues about future earnings expansion.
Much more stories we’re examining:
