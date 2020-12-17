Conan Chop Chop will be released in early 2021 – this time real

The Rogue-Light Party game is scheduled for early September 2019. Then to Q1 2020. Then it became Q2. It certainly turned out to be “later this year” again. But this time it was more serious. After the wonderful ideas built into the game and the new, beautiful and deadly monsters and traps go to Hyperia, the development is almost over. Conan Chop Chop will be released in early 2021 – bigger and better than initially thought.

“If it had been released this year, there would have been half the cute pigs in the game. Without them you could not have released a Conan game,” said Joel Bylos, chief creative officer of FunCom. “Also, the only crisis we want for our Conan game is from the bones under our sandals.”

After the resurgence of beautiful online co-op games, the Conan Chop Chop scope has grown. The hack ‘n’ slash, which supports both bedtime co-op and online co-op on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, has been expanded to include random events, new traps and evil mini-bosses set in the Conan the Zimmerian Barbarian world. There are. Although initially only 14 trillion item combinations were possible, now the human brain is beyond comprehension – guaranteeing endless reuse in a beautiful, practically created world.

Conan Chop Chop was created by Mighty Kingdom and distributed by Funcom. The hack’s slash-rouge-light was announced on the cheek on April 1, 2019 and was considered an April Fool’s. The title was later released as a real game during E3 and was first shown to magazines and influencers at a test event. The game appears on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switches.