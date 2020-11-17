‘Conan’ ends TBS, Conan O’Brien sets weekly HBO Max Variety Show – Timeline

Conan O’Brien is out of the night game and has changed his daily routine for various weekly series HBO Max.

For the first time in 28 years, O’Brien will no longer be hosting a one-night talk show.

Conan, Which aired D.P.S. Since 2010, it will end in June 2021 at the end of its tenth season. He has featured in 1,400 episodes of the show that began after the comedian’s drastic departure. Tonight’s show.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, go to a streaming site.’ I’m happy to do whatever I do at HBO Max and look forward to a free subscription, ”O’Brien joked.

The move comes weeks after Conan’s producer Jeff Rose worked with former Simpsons writer for several years. Said to the deadline The couple brought their future into consideration.

Rose told the Deadline that she believes nighttime shows are now “a kind of dinosaurs in business” and that they want to do something else as proof of this deal. “TBS and these linear cable networks, in particular, are like death. You know it’s not in circulation, so you can’t always do it. And [Conan] Ready for change. There’s a lot going on between podcast and show and the digital business, ”he said.

Conan, which was redesigned back in half-hour form in 2019, was previously updated to 2022.

Team Coco, Will create the new HBO Max weekly show, which is already in business with Streamer, creating four-stand-up specials featuring comedians including Chris Red and Moses Storm.

“28 years is a great achievement on night-time television,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of DNT, DBS and Trudeau. “We are incredibly proud of the amazing work that Conan and his team have done over the 10 years at DBS, and we are delighted to continue to be in our air with ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We are delighted to see this grow in our Warnermedia family.”

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, communicative, and, at times, ridiculous, comedy has captivated the night’s audience for almost three decades. Chief Content Officer Casey Blaise said.