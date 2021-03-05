Conceição: Motivation? If I had to do a handstand, I would do it

SG portrays SP Porto’s worst moment.

«Hope everyone has, but there are players who finish the season with more minutes than others and have their own weight on the team. I may not be politically correct, but it is on all teams. Of course there are those who get their place. Without a doubt, there is a more competitive density than usual, for all we know, for the short vacation period, for the prison term. It’s not just FC Porto, all the teams came through, he said at the game’s preview conference with Gil Vicente.

Sergio Concino later said he “split” the game with SP Prague until three in the morning. விளையாட்டு The Cup game was very bad for us and it has nothing to do with who we are as a team. I was up until three in the morning to play. Like I said at the end of the game, this is an unforgettable game. This is not about raising your head, it is about lowering your head. We need to look at the pictures of the game, split it to the maximum and show it to the players. The mistakes we made cannot be made in the semifinals. It has nothing to do with personal errors, it is not due to a player not dropping in conditions, or due to a shot that does not match. I struggle when there is no attitude. When we don’t look at the game emotionally, we miss everything, ”he continued.

In this chapter, motivation and attitude, the coach accepts part of the responsibility. The Office Register contains part of the mistakes I made in the office, and I want to encourage them. If I have to do the handstand, I do, if I have to undress, I have to do it. We try to be as competitive as possible, he said.