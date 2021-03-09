Conceição ready to coach a big club in a big league F (FC Porto)

This Tuesday, F.C. Porto will play in Turin in the second leg of the knockout round of the Champions League. With an advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, thanks to a home win (2-1) on the first track, the Dragons go into the game with the ambition of continuing the tournament. As a player who has won the Europa League, a Champions League, an Intercontinental Cup, three championships, two Portuguese trophies and two Super Cups at the service of the Porto logo, each team has a chance to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the behest of Sergio Conceino.

Now the coach (who has already coached Warsim, Academica, Chavez and Morirens) interviewed Tuto Mercadow, recalling the reason why CR7 went unnoticed during the match at the Estadio Draco: «FC Porto canceled it collectively. Juventus failed to support Cristiano and the ball did not reach him. FC Porto fell on top of Juventus, and in doing so, never made room for Cristiano. »

Caesar Pixodo praised Sergio Concino: “I have no doubt he is ready to lead a great team in a great league. He does a fantastic job at FC Porto. When he arrived, the club was not performing well, but in three years he had won the championship twice and was performing well in Europe as well. He has experience as a coach, needless to say as a player… Sergio is just as competitive as he was a player. He is demanding, tactically good, works hard at the attacking level and his teams score many goals. F.C. Porto has quality, has an organized team, which puts pressure on the first phase construction of the enemy. »

Paulo Fonseca also came into the conversation – «He does a good job in Rome, he stressed – and many success stories of many Portuguese coaches, including Jose Mourinho, Villas-Boas, Nuno Esprito Santo, Jorge Jesus, Sergio Consigno and coach Ruben Am நாங்கள்n We are. We want to learn more and do better and better. We study, we learn, we are organized. We are professionals, we trust our technical teams. The Portuguese coach adapts and explores the culture of the country, analyzing how the players better shape the team. We are, culturally, technicians ready to learn and improve. We pay attention to every detail and it makes a difference. »

In personal capacity, a guarantee: “I start, but I am ambitious, organized, passionate. I have already had the opportunity to train in the Portuguese league and now I am waiting, studying and evaluating the best opportunities to return to work. I like to train in other countries, but I go gradually, day by day. »