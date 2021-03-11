Confusion: “We are not deceiving ourselves, we are facing the biggest crisis of our lives”

The Kovit-19 epidemic is having catastrophic consequences on the world economy, and pressure is already being felt on Portuguese companies. To try to mitigate the economic consequences of the epidemic, the Portuguese government is counting on the help of so-called “European Passover”. But how can Portugal spend 14 14 billion on grants and 2. 2.7 billion in debt?

Economist Antonio Noguevara Light explained that the project “follows a pattern common to European countries”, mainly in the area of ​​digitalization of the economy and the spread of sustainability.

Jose Antonio Vieira da Silva, an economist and former labor minister, recalled that the effects of the economic crisis were “not yet felt” and warned of the multiplicative effects on corporate losses, companies suffering from business losses and countries.

Make no mistake, we are facing the biggest crisis of our lives. ”, He warned.

Maria Jono Marx considers that there are “some gaps” in this project, but they are covered by other tools. However, the TV commentator considers that the government has limited itself to doing what other governments want, but has not been able to do.

TVI commentator Miguel Cudas praised Europe’s move to move away from austerity. However, he stressed that it is important to understand what Europe wants with this plan.

Getting a joint loan is unthinkable. This view, which appears to want to break the austerity measures in the EU, is a welcome one. ”, He explained.