Constitutionalists in Chorus criticize Marcelo for social support (and the government uses it) | President

Announcement of three diplomas This will increase social support (and continuously) General Expenditure provided in the State Budget) With a detailed message from Marcelo Rebello de Sousa, But not enough to convince the government to end the matter. This Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Antonio Costa plans to talk to the nation to announce the decision reached by the government after echoing the president’s message.

While this pleased the opposition, the president of the Republic provoked criticism from several constitutionalists. In recent days, many experts have criticized the announcement of these diplomas, arguing that Marcelo’s decision violates the brakes. Allow for increased spending and budget imbalances.

At the base of the contradiction is the publication of three laws It aims to provide 100% support for parents working on the phone with their children at home, increase support for the self-employed and increase spending on health professionals, which, according to government accounts, could increase monthly expenses by 40 to 4 million euros (corresponding to an annual impact of about 250 million euros).

Marcelo “not sensible”

In a conversation with PUBLIC, constitutionalist Pauper Basler Vassconcelos considers the death of Marcelo Rebello de Sousa Less “creative”, as Antonio Costa nicknamed it, And “absurd”. According to the Constitutionalist and Vice President of the Socialist Party, the President of the Republican Party “had the undeclared possibility that if there was any margin, it would be referred to the Constitutional Court and the decision would be in accordance with what the Constitutional Court has stated.” . “It would be a very sensible decision,” he said. According to Basler Vasconcelos, Marcelo’s preference proves that “there are not a lot of legal and constitutional considerations”, so “this decision is purely political” and “it is based on the criteria of popularity, not institutional criteria”.

If members do not like the constitution, they have the power to change it. Until the constitution is amended, the rules there remain in force. Diego Duarte, Constitution

Duty of the President

Former Judge of the Constitutional Court Vittal Morera shared his opinion Kaus Sa Nosa Blog. In the speech, Vittal Morera writes, “If there is serious doubt about the constitutional compatibility of a diploma (in this case it is beyond doubt சந்தேக), it is the duty of the President to promote preventive examination. The purpose is to ensure that the Constitution is respected. ” The former judge noted that “although it is unconstitutional, the government is obliged to fully comply with the laws until they are declared by a competent body”, and for this reason this decision sets a precedent. “It will be even harder to rule minorities anymore because the budget is no longer untouchable,” he thinks.

Big doubts

Jorge Miranda, one of the legislators who believes that the green light given to diplomas by Marcelo Rebello de Sousa violates the rule (the rule that prohibits the issuance of bills, bills or plans to amend laws that increase spending in the state budget). In statements Express, George Miranda says he has “great doubts” about the position taken by the Republican president.

No application

Constitutionalists Jorge Reyes Novas and Paulo Odero also considered Marcelo’s argument “interesting” and “of no use.” For Lusa, George Reyes Novas, a constitutional expert, believes that Marcelo is the only one “Justify a Political Decision” “It has no constitutional support.” According to Reyes Novas, “the question should have been placed in the Constitutional Court”, and it is doubtful that the subsequent study will have “practical consequences”. Similarly, Palo Ottoro believes that “there can be an argument for a political nature” because it “does not involve increasing the social support and spending of the state of such an important nature”, so “the diploma comes into effect with all possible urgency to enter”.

Distorts the budget

In the same sense, legislator Diego Duarte argues that the enactment of social support violates the Constitution, and one argues that “a budget cannot be reduced.” “If MPs do not like the constitution, they have the power to change it. Until the constitution is changed, the rules are in place, ”he declared, recalling the intervention of parliament in the state budget.

Constitutional fiction

Maria de Oliveira Martின்nez, professor of constitutional law and public finance at Catholic University, recalls Brake Act This is a “blind law” and he speaks of “constitutional fiction” and the legal arguments sought by the President to justify declaring it “not well established” as he puts it. Renaissance Radio. “Under the terms of the constitution, the separation of powers is very clear: the government creates the budget and the legislature approves it. The value of these competent capabilities is not appreciated,” he argues. The law should be applied in accordance with the dimensions and budget impact.