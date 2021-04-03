Contardo – 04/03/2021 – Explained

“he’s gone.” There will be something before and after that moment. “When some people die, it’s like a burning library,” said Malian historian Amado P.

Contardo Caligas disagrees. “He thought too much,” he laughs. I now try to organize my memory of this paradox that characterized him.

We became friends in 1998. I worked on starting “Central to Brazil” in the United States. Contardo lived near Boston, and a mutual friend contacted us. We set up lunch in an Italian cafe and left only in the evening. It was for the next few days. When two people

A French writer said that they understand that children are just friends.

“Hello, Brazil!” This was a special moment for Daniela Thomas and me when “Terra Estrangera” was filmed in 1994. This book was published in the early 1990s, which was a turning point in our history. The country was struggling to recover from the shock 25 years of military dictatorship, Tortured and missing and already faced another tragedy: collar mismanagement. “Hello, Brazil!” It named our identity crisis and gave us a reflection on ourselves.

Contardo proposed the following chess: In terms of Brazilian structural inequalities, there is a conflict between two invaders of a land, they imagined edenic. On the one hand, the colonialist (hereditary leaders, Serra Belada, Transmasanica, Mariana, Musema, you know) who came to impose a language and exhaust a body other than his own. On the other hand, an immigrant who gave up his mother tongue and traveled to a new country began to search for a name and citizenship.

“Hello, Brazil!” In, the boundaries between colonialism and colonialism escaped binary opposition. In “Terra Estrangera”, the characters Baco and Alex are victims and executors. Nothing, “Hello, Brazil!” We quote the book. From the first interview about the film.

When he started weekly collaborations SheetIn 1999, its influence expanded. He said the weekly reflective training helped him to go beyond psychoanalytic discourse. His newspapers can be shared with a wider community.

This procedure did not reduce its bitterness in any way. Angle of attack, original and glowing. The question was raised to arouse debate. He is clear and skeptical, never cynical. He wrote seriously and lovingly. When the material was allowed, it was light and self-righteous, perhaps the legacy of Italo Calvino, a writer he admired.

Everything that was human was of interest to him. In unusual ways, simple everyday life is extraordinary. There are no unnecessary drops in his texts. Yes, there was a desire not to resist spelling. He was not afraid to say that he loved a book or a movie. An example of this is the newspaper he wrote about “Bagurao” by Kleber Montonia Filho and Juliano Tornelles.

“I want to live in Bagura,” he wrote. He was fascinated by that free, clean and resilient society. The immigrant finally retaliated by saying, “Hello, Brazil!” Fulfilled the utopianism foretold in. “I felt in Contardo, one of the cultural voices of the country, that it helped me understand what was going on, like a weather float,” says Mentonia Bilho. Many will agree. He was a teacher who helped us to reflect, and wanted to make friends rather than make disciples.

He is deeply progressive and independent. Influenced by Kramsky and Togliatti, he was a member of the Italian Communist Party in his youth. Under the guidance of Roland Parth, his doctoral dissertation explored the roots of dictatorship and helped him to sharpen such a social fabric.

Brazil. “Basically, it’s a meditation on Hannah Arendt’s central idea of ​​’Eichmann in Jerusalem – an account of evil’,” he wrote.

Ann “My genocidal neighbor”Contardo reminds us that Eichmann was not a superior or a demon responsible for the logistics of the trains that led to the extermination of millions of Jews in concentration camps in 2013. This is normal and normal. “It could be the house next door neighbor,” he wrote.

“The neighbor accuses any group of having order, order or credibility because he wants to stop thinking: this is his original and most serious offense, thanks to which he is able to act as if he has no moral ideas.” Some views on the danger of dictatorship hanging in Brazil today are still firm.

Contardo spread these pensadas in seminars, conversations, and discussions, beyond the magazines in which they were written.

Created in Standard Fermentation, he was the pioneer of the Brazilian television series with “Psy” in which he co-wrote, screenwriter and general director, collecting awards and nominations for the International Emmy. I don’t know how I found the time for that, but one thing is for sure: I did it. “Without directors like Los Botansky and Max, I would not have gone far,” he told me more than once, talking about the son of the best “Picho de Seth Cabinas” director and talented filmmaker.

Short.

We talked a lot during epidemics. His first question was always “How are you?”, Regardless of the news of the day. He was reserved, prudent, and genuinely interested in what he heard.

In December, he crossed a border and we talked a little bit about it, not wanting to be buried or occupied. He said his illness had progressed and the time he left was uncertain.

He had sent to a publishing friend a conference based on a booklet entitled “The Meaning of Life”, which he presented at the Frandiros to Pencemento cycle. But he had to write a second book, Europa, with a view of the continent he left behind. He proposed that we produce a documentary that would allow us to leave the oral record of that project.

I called my eternal travel companion Walter Carvalho and invited him to be our cinematographer. Waldinho immediately agreed. Along with Max, who directed the film, we read the texts sent by Contardo and said, “Hello, Brazil!” We started reading that again. And “Letters to a Young Psychologist”.

“Before I give myself a final nap, I’m in a bit of a hurry to see what I can still say, say, and describe,” he wrote to me in December. “The film will definitely be what you like, but will inevitably be between two books. I would have liked to send you a taste of both, but I soon realized that if I started writing ‘Europa’ I would immediately kill the ‘meaning of life’. I think I can write ‘Europa’ and make a film at the same time because they will be different, because, unhindered, the projects will feed. ”

He sent photos of his past. In pre-war innocence, the mother is in arms with her brother. His father, a cardiologist and a fan of Norberto Popio, became a “partigiano” in 1943 and fought against fascism. Pictures of Barbania canaves that have roots to the Caligris family since 1500. Little brother in a battle tank celebrating the liberation of Italy in 1945. Also, in Stromboli, at the age of ten, a photo of Contardo, in Stromboli, unravel the world.

We even chose the place where the registration will take place. A blockade in January halted our plans. More and more miserable weeks came. We exchanged messages, but they became rare. In the last contact, made possible by the affection of his son Max and his wife Malu, we were able to say goodbye. I told him how loving he was and talked to many friends about his importance. (I leave that moment to everyone’s imagination.) “I hope she’s fit for it,” he said.

“Life should not be one or two. Rehearse first, live second, ”Vittorio Cosman once said. Contardo lived his life to the fullest and most radiant. No need for rehearsal, I hope. He lived May 68 and the traditions of Parth and Logan. He taught in Berkeley, the birthplace of the anti-American culture he admired. But he really loved Brazil – rather no warnings.

“This country is absorbing,” he asked. Contardo “Hello, Brazil!” At the time of writing, we were in a deep identity crisis as we are today. This did not stop him from thinking that there might be a future here and fighting for it. Born in Brazil, he was one of the country’s deepest thinkers.

“We loved him so much,” I wrote to his dear friend Jurantir Freyer Costa. “Chiravamo Cho Amati”, remembered the original title of Ettore Scola’s film. Moreover, he expressed the lack he felt. He’s like “My Manga”.

To us too.