Controlled by SpaceX’s Starman, Tesla flies to Mars.

The territory around Mars SpaceXSpacesuit sports mannequin “Starman” behind the wheel of Elon Musk’s solar system travel Tesla Roadster, Just his first intimate flight Red planet This week, it’s within 5 million miles of a reddish surface.

Starman’s Tesla first exploded two years ago at the historic Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, receiving audible cheers and applause, making it the second stage for the Falcon Heavy Rocket. Now, the man-made motorist seems to steer confidently while his four-wheeled spacecraft swings around a neighboring planet. This is an important event on a strange journey.

SpaceX tweeted this memorable moment as the Cherry Red Tesla Roadster orbited the sun in an elliptical orbit while approaching nearby Mars.

“It’s a long distance,” said Jonathan Dowell, astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Told CNN. “Mars is about a tenth the diameter of the Moon, but it will look like it’s not a single point. It will travel about 5 million kilometers from Earth in 2047. It’s not close enough to be a resolved object.”

According to the official website whereisroadster.com, The interplanetary vehicle has completed 1.7507 orbits around the sun since it was launched again in February 2018 in the premiere flight of SpaceX’s thundering Falcon Heavy Rocket.

Video of SpaceX launching Tesla Roadster on Mars aboard Falcon Heavy Rocket — And Why It Matters

Musk’s daring $100,000 car is now more than 37 million miles from Earth and has ventured nearly 1.3 billion miles after leaving our world. It will remain in a circulating trajectory around the Sun between Earth and Mars for hundreds of millions of years to come, with only a 6% chance of hitting Earth again. What a comfortable calculation!