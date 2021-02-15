Cool start. The fight of the Titans? Dodge Demon vs 911 Turbo S

We know that Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Made with only one goal: to succeed Pull the strips! It promises less than 10s per quarter mile (402m), but … always a but … you have to have specific tires for that purpose and use 100 octane petrol to deliver it at 851hp (840hp). Advertising.

This is not the monster we have: road tires and regular petrol (“only” 819 hp or 808 hp). I.e., two tons Muscle car On a cold British winter day and on a dirty runway with two driving wheels trying to land above 800 hp!

Fewer than 10 people you promise (and have proven) seem to be coming here.



See also: PORSCHE 911 TURBO S (650hp). Super car every day, better than this?

Winning this race is not even guaranteed. Your competitor? Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) It has proven itself many times over that acceleration is a breakthrough.

Although “only” has 650 hp, it weighs 300 kg more than the Dodge monster and has the invaluable assistance of a four-wheel drive… and engine that is “in the wrong place”.

Let the dream of any tire begin: