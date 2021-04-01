I can not say how successful Cordana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant, was. Because I honestly don’t know anyone who uses this, and I rarely tried it. However, it is firm and straightforward in Windows 10. However, on other sites it seems that this is not the case. Most of the mobile devices like Google Assistant, Siri and even Alexa from Amazon. I remember Cortana first being introduced on Windows phones. Only then did he reach it Android e iOS. Additionally, it was added to Microsoft Launcher, but later removed.

Cordana: Say goodbye to the well-known Microsoft Assistant today!

Due to the fierce competition it had at the time of its launch, Cordana for Android and iOS could never convince users. Anyway, it manages one million more installations in the Play Store. Compared to Alexa in third place, it reached 50 million.

For all of this, Microsoft will stop supporting Cordana on mobile devices from today. It was announced in July.

For some reason it says that if you still use it and create reminders and lists, you can access that content through Microsoft Windows.

Despite the results on mobile devices, Cordana will continue to be strong on Windows. In fact, you will even get new features. In addition, it gets even better thanks Updates Comes and goes through the Microsoft Store.

For example, in preview versions, Microsoft is already testing a new feature that allows users to use Cordana to search for files by name, author, and section of a file type.

In other words, it bids farewell to mobile sites, but the rest will continue as mentioned Site Sleeping computer.

We now have to wait for the new windows coming in the second half of this year to know all the new features of this guide.

Do you like leaks? We trust you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then follow.

Subscribe Newsletter leak And have daily access to key highlights, Offers and discounts from leak partners. Click here

Follow us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram! Do you want to talk to us? Email [email protected]