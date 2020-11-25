Corona virus live message: Global deaths 1.4 m | World News

Japan The Govt has excluded Osaka and Sapporo from the controversial Go To Travel campaign launched in July to help the country’s vulnerable economy.

Experts say pressure is mounting on the government to reconsider its plan to provide generous discounts on travel and accommodation, following reports that it has recently contributed to an increase in corona virus infections in some parts of Japan.

“We have agreed to temporarily exclude trips to Sapporo and Osaka from the travel campaign,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

“Although we have tried to balance the economic renaissance with virus control, we have taken this decision at the request of local governors.”



On the last day of the three-day holiday, November 23, 2020, kimono-clad holiday makers take commemorative photos in Asakusa, Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Kimimasa Mayama / EPA



The decision comes as a blow to efforts by Prime Minister Yoshihide Shuka to support regional economies during the epidemic.

Osaka and Sapporo will be unlimited until December 15, but the Association of Regional Governors said the new restrictions will also apply to residents of those cities where they plan to travel to other parts of the country.

“Many governors are concerned about infections coming from contagious areas. I (the government) want to think about the whole process, ”Komon Aizumi, the governor of Tokushima province, told the Kyoto News Agency.

The main island where Sapporo is located is Hokkaido More than 200 cases a day Since November 18, Osaka has set a record 490 casesSunday.

However, after Japan and China agreed to resume business trips, international travel received an incentive, with passengers being exempted from the 14-day isolation period, and they submitted their itinerary to test negative for Govt-19. Japan has agreed to similar arrangements with Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.

Nearly 9.6 million Chinese, including 370,000 business travelers, visited Japan last year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.