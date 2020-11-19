Corona virus raises global debt to a new record

A journalist picks up uncut bills of US $ 20 on July 12, 2012 at the U.S. Embroidery Bureau in Washington, DC.

London – The Corona virus The crisis has raised global debt to more than $ 272 trillion in the third quarter, the International Credit Agency has warned of a “debt tsunami”.

Global debt is set to break new records in the coming months and reach $ 277 trillion by the end of this year, the company said. This represents a ratio of 365% of GDP.

This has led to widespread home stay orders after governments around the world stepped up support for companies and citizens in the face of a global epidemic. Businesses also had to look for alternative funding as operations were halted following Govt-19. Both cases translate into more borrowing and, therefore, more indebtedness.

“The global debt burden increased by $ 15 trillion in the first three quarters of 2020 and is now over $ 272 trillion, triggered by a sharp rise in government and corporate debt due to the plague of Govt-19,” IIF said in its latest Global. Credit tracking, Wednesday.

In developed countries, debt rose to more than 432% of GDP in the third quarter – a 50 percentage point increase from 2019. The United States, which has implemented one of the largest stimulus packages in the world, accounts for almost half of this increase.