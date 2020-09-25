Coronavirus in Europe: Britain and France record most daily cases since the pandemic began.

French health authorities reported 16,096 new cases of Corona 19 in 24 hours. In France, a total of 31,511 people died from the coronavirus, with 497,237 reported.

The UK reported 6,634 new cases, with a total of 416,363 confirmed cases, Tweeted by Public Health England (PHE).

“This is the highest number ever recorded and a critical warning for all of us. The signal is clear. The positive rate is increasing at all ages, and hospitalization rates for hospital and critical care continue to surge,” Public Health said. British Medical Director Yvonne Doyle.

According to PHE, 40 more deaths were reported in the UK on Thursday, with 41,902 deaths now, the highest in Europe.

The Spanish Ministry of Health reported 10,653 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, for a total of 704,209. The Madrid area has 210,768 cases, accounting for almost 30% of the national total.

State Health Minister Salvador Illa said Friday that his government recommended a complete shutdown of the capital. “I think we’re having a hard week to come to Madrid. We have to act decisively,” Illa said.

The Czech Republic reported 2,913 new infections on Friday, the second highest growth rate every day. According to data from the German epidemic agency Robert Koch institute, the number of cases in Germany rose by 2143 on Thursday to 278,070. This is well below the record of nearly 7,000 daily cases in early April, but the number of cases is still on the rise and Germany is one of the few. Extensive testing Early in the pandemic.

Thousands of students across Europe surged as the latter of the Covid-19 outbreak began containment.

All 2,500 students at the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland’s most prestigious hospitality school, are being quarantined after an outbreak involving “one or more parties”, local authorities in Vaud Canton said Wednesday.

Several Scottish universities have reported Covid-19 outbreaks related to illegal gatherings during the start of a semester celebration known as “Pressure Week”.

On Wednesday, 600 students at the University of Glasgow were ordered to contain the latter, with 124 new cases confirmed. St Andrews University, one of Britain’s most elite universities and alma mater of Prince William, asked students to enter voluntary lockdown last Friday after a surge in cases associated with a party.

Meanwhile, British grocery giant Tesco has announced a three-item limit on necessities: flour, dried pasta, toilet paper, and antibacterial wipes to avoid panic buying that caused shortages in the spring.

The spokesman said, “We have a lot of stock, we have a lot of stock, and we will encourage our customers to shop as usual.”

Europe under pressure

There is 6,031 people hospitalized It’s the highest since July 22, including 1,048 people in the intensive care unit. A total of 1,048 infection clusters are being observed (11 increases over 24 hours).

Paris public hospital authorities have announced that they will begin canceling some non-selective procedures in the next few days to make room for coronavirus patients, but “it will be decided on a case-by-case basis, not a global cancellation like mid-March.” “

The rapid increase in cases in Europe is partly explained by the larger test capacity, but many countries also Higher rate of testing It comes back positive, according to health experts.

The continent reported 55,270 new cases daily with a moving average of 7 days Thursday, but only 550 new deaths. CNN analysis Jones Hopkins University shame. Hospitals and individuals can now better cope with the virus, but there are fears that deaths may increase as cold weather and flu season approaches.

The EU Health Commissioner warned that Europe is at a “definitive” point in dealing with the second wave and that the actions taken now will determine the severity of the necessary restrictions in the coming months.

Italy, the worst-affected European country in the early days of the epidemic, saw a relatively low increase in 1786 new cases Thursday, but the health minister warned: “The situation in Europe is serious and cannot be underestimated.

“I believe we must step in and continue investing carefully.”