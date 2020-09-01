Coronavirus in India: The country is facing a resumption as daily cases surge.

A population of 1.3 billion reported more than 75,000 infections for five consecutive days, the fastest growing case in any country in the world.

At this rate, India’s total number of cases now exceeds 3.6 million, surpassing Brazil, making it the second highest number in the world after the United States.

However, the death toll in India is relatively low compared to the number of infections. As of Sunday, India reported 64,469 coronavirus deaths (about half of Brazil’s deaths), with a death rate of 1.79%.

As the infection surged, the Indian government continued to lift the lockdown. On Saturday, the Interior Ministry announced that India would enter a new resumption phase known as “Unlock 4” on September 1.

This includes the reopening of the country’s subway rail service from September 7th.

Under the new rules, starting September 21, meetings of up to 100 people will be allowed at sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political events outside of the hotspot area, with mandatory face masks and social distancing.

Schools and universities are closed until the end of September, but up to 50% of teachers can return to campus to teach online courses, and students in grades 9-12 can also return voluntarily.

Relaxation of lockout measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shut down the subway network, a lifeline for millions of people living in major cities across the country at the end of March. I ordered a “complete” lock. Residents had to stay at home and put the country on hold.

However, the strict containment imposed with few warnings or plans exacerbated India’s inequality and economic misery. In urban areas, millions of daily wage earners were left without jobs or food, and many often walked and made long and sometimes fatal trips to distant states.

Under pressure to revive the hit economy, the Modi government began withdrawing its national blockade in May. In a speech that was broadcast nationwide at the time, Modi said, “The corona will remain a part of our lives for a long time, but we cannot let our lives get trapped only around the corona.”

Since then, national restrictions have gradually eased, but some severely affected areas have implemented their own restrictions. However, the number of infections was a little over 180,000 on May 30, but surged to 1 million in mid-July.

New Delhi and Mumbai The two most populous city dwellers in the country have been hit hardest.

On July 27, Delhi’s Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the coronavirus was “controlled” in the Indian capital. Daily infections fell from nearly 4,000 at the end of June to about 1,000.

“We now have to focus on the next step. Covid people lost their jobs, factories shut down, people lost, and people struggled to face themselves. Now let’s focus on reviving the Indian economy. “Without reapplying the lockdown, we were able to control everything. This is essential to improving the economy.”

However, daily infections increased last week, with Delhi recording more than 2,000 new cases for the first time since July 10 on Sunday.

A rapidly growing case

India, the world’s second most populous country, initially seemed to have curbed the spread of the virus, but struggled to cope with the rapidly spreading outbreak.

Nationally, critically ill viral patients have turned their backs from public and private hospitals due to lack of beds, staff, and equipment. Early this month Secretary of State died of virus Two Indian cabinet ministers were admitted to the hospital after testing positive.

Indian health officials say some of the reasons for the soaring cases are increased testing. As of Saturday, the United States has tested more than 41.4 million people, which is almost double the amount of tests conducted in early August.

However, some experts believe the case is still underreporting. An antibody test last month in New Delhi of more than 21,000 people revealed that nearly 1 in 4 residents may have been infected with the coronavirus.

According to government statistics, so far more than 2.7 million people have recovered from the virus in India. In India, patients with mild and moderate symptoms are considered to be no longer active after 10 days of onset of symptoms if certain conditions are met. You no longer need a scan to make sure it is free of viruses. In severe cases, you can only be discharged after one negative test for coronavirus.

Modi pointed to the country’s extensive testing, high recovery rates and low mortality rates to highlight the success of the coronavirus treatment. Others, however, argue that the epidemic has exposed the country’s shortcomings in providing a broad range of accessible basic requirements such as health care, education and electricity.