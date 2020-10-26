Home World Coronavirus real-time updates: El Paso County imposes a curfew when hospitals and ICUs are full.

French public health agencies said Sunday they had confirmed another 52,010 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest daily growth rate in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

But Dr. Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the Scientific Committee advising the French government on the epidemic, told RTL radio in France Monday morning that virtually undiagnosed cases could lead to about 100,000 new cases a day. And asymptomatic infection.

Delfraissy said France is in “a very difficult and even critical situation.”

As of Sunday afternoon, French public health agencies have confirmed a total of 1,138,507 cases, with 34,761 deaths. More than 12,000 patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including 1,816 in the intensive care unit.

European countries have the fifth highest diagnostic cases, after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia.

ABC News’ Ibtissem Guenfoud contributed to this report.

