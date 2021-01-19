Cosmic giants create a new era in astronomy

Some galaxies depart from their epicenter and expand beyond the galaxy via intercalactic media. In some cases, these jets, detected on radio frequencies, stretch hundreds of thousands or even millions of light years away – so-called giant radiolactomas, the largest individual objects in the universe.

Known as less than a thousand since it was first identified in 1974, these giant radiations may be more common than previously thought and may be invisible to the range sensitivity of previous generation radio telescopes. Article1 Published in Science Journal today Monthly Announcements of the Royal Astronomical Society There was cooperation for that Jose Afonso, From the Institute of Astronomy and Space Sciences (He2) And the Faculty of Science at the University of Lisbon (Science Ulysses).

The article announces the discovery of two new ones in these galaxies in a small area of ​​the sky, one of which is said to be impossible among objects believed to be very rare.

In the recently collected data with the new radio telescope MirkatIn South Africa, two common opposing jets of active nuclei are visible in each of these galaxies.3, But with impressive dimensions, expanding the dimension of the galaxy’s area many times over in galaxy space.

“Part of the object that falls into the largest black hole we see at the center of this active galaxy is ejected into the distance,” explains Jose Afonso.

“Bright on radio frequencies for millions and millions of years, this radio broadcast can be used to record the activity of an active nucleus throughout galaxy history. The stage is more general than we thought. “

So these two newly discovered structures are the best targets for learning about the history and changes that have occurred in these types of galaxies, and to understand how our own Milky Way galaxy could eventually cross phases of enormous activity.

These two galaxies, located at 2.1 and 3.8 billion light-years, respectively, have dimensions in the order of seven million light-years, about 60 times the size of our galaxy. This study reinforces the hypothesis that if they were so common, they would actually be ancient radioactive galaxies and that their jet planes could grow hundreds of millions of years old.

After all, they are still undiscovered because they are very thin objects, but finally to achieve meerkat sensitivity, the 64 antenna infrastructure was unveiled in South Africa in 2018 and is the forerunner of the future radio telescope Square kilometer line (SKA).

Meerkat, Mighty Screening, a ski scan launched in 2010 that included Jose Afonso and other AI researchers who were able to identify faint but long jets that were being stopped by gas filling the galaxy, including the terminal flaps that contain material from the center.

“In this work, we participated in the analysis of the images, the radio broadcast, to ensure that the entire length seen in the film actually belonged to a structure or jet plane,” says Jose Afonso. “I tried to compare the previous results to find out that this pair of giant radiologios in such a small area of ​​the sky was such an extraordinary discovery. Yes, that’s it!”

AI researchers are exploring the data in this study, which are much farther away than galaxies, since the first galaxies appeared in the Universe. Jacinta Delhais, a researcher at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and the first author of the article, said in a statement to the university: “We hope to reveal these giant galaxies as the MIGHTEE scan progresses. We hope to find out more with the future telescope Square kilometer line”.

According to Jose Afonso, the study of radio frequency galaxies will see a revolution in the coming years. In 2019, AI researchers have shown How can telescopes like SKA reveal these first giant galaxies in the history of the universe?

“These two galaxies that have now been revealed are very close examples, but they will help improve the techniques we are developing to detect the first monster galaxies. This is a very exciting time for our knowledge of the galaxies in the cosmos,” says Jose Afonso.

