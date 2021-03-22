Home Economy Councils and Diversity

Maria Fernanda Menin. Photo: Reveal

March is Women’s Month, an opportunity to renew the boards of directors of companies because it is the time to convene meetings of shareholders. Therefore, it can be said that this is the right time to put the discussion on diversity in companies on the agenda. Focusing on the monthly event, it is necessary to emphasize this: women should accept appropriate positions within organizations, including councils.

In the North, the word “advice” means “opinion, opinion”. In the business environment, the board of directors is responsible for strategic direction and decision making. Therefore, it is imperative that this top management organization believes in a diversity among its members, each of whom will contribute with different experiences and perspectives, resulting in greater stability of business strategy.

According to the IPGC (Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance), only 11.5% of the positions on the board of directors of Brazilian public enterprises are held by women. The world average is 23.8%. In addition, a recent study by Deva ndndices, along with brokerage Eisenvest, found that there was only one company on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange – B3 had more female advisers than men, and eight of the 17 companies that went public in 2020 still did not have women on their board of directors.

Some companies have already begun to promote changes to increase the participation of women in their workforce, however, it is also necessary to increase their contribution to specific, strategic and leading positions. It is important to emphasize that the low participation of women in decision-making positions has nothing to do with their eligibility: the IPGE reports that women occupy 55.1% of university chairs and 53.5% of graduate students.

Also, more or less diversity says a lot about the ESG agenda – environmental, social, personality. Social responsibility (S) and good governance practices (G) are known to be fundamental elements in attracting investment and strengthening business reputation. In other words, a company with more diversity can be more profitable!

Turning to women, a recent banking study reveals that gender equality could add $ 28 trillion to the global economy, although it should be noted that gender equality in the workplace is still a very distant reality. If it is true that we still have a long way to go to ensure gender equality in organizations, we must also recognize that this issue has certainly entered the agenda.

In 2021 and in the years to come, the theme of diversity in companies is likely to gain even more traction, with concrete measures and improvements in recruitment, development and retention policies.

* Maria Fernando is Maine’s Coordinating Officer and Consultant at MRV & Banco Inter

