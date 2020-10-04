Covid: 16,000 coronavirus cases missing from daily figures after IT failure

Image copyright

The UK Department of Public Health says nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases have not been entered into national computer systems used as official figures.

Some of the unreported cases were added to the figures of 12,872 new cases on Saturday and 22,961 cases on Sunday.

All cases stated that “covid-19 test results were received normally.”

BBC Health editor Hugh Pym said it meant that contacts from people who tested positive were not approached.

The UK Department of Public Health said between September 25 and October 2 that the case was missing from its daily report.

He added that the IT problem has been resolved and all cases are now handed over to the test and tracking system.

“This is crappy, and people across the country will certainly be surprised,” said Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary of the Department of Labor.

“(Health Minister) Matt Hancock came to the House of Representatives on Monday to see what happened on Earth, how this virus affected our ability to contain this virus, and what we plan to do to revise testing and tracking. I have to explain.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Ahead Warns that it can be “bumpy till Christmas” More than that as the UK handles the coronavirus.

In an interview with BBC’s Andrew Marr, the PM said he had “hope” in beating Covid and urged the public to “be brave but behave with common sense.”

When the test system went through scrutiny due to reports of delays and systems struggling to meet demand, the latest revelations could not have come at a more awkward moment for Westminster’s government.

Since nearly 16,000 additional positive test results were not entered into the testing and tracking system, recent contacts were not immediately tracked.

Experts advise that ideal contacts should be tracked within 48 hours.

Officials said the technical issues they thought were IT-related were resolved and all new cases were added to the reported total over the weekend.

However, all of this will hardly increase public confidence in the UK’s testing system.

And it shook the waters of policymakers and officials trying to track the spread of the virus at what the Prime Minister calls “a critical moment.”

A note on Sunday’s government’s coronavirus dashboard said, “The cases up to October 3rd and 4th issue date contain 15,841 additional cases with sample dates between September 25th and October 2nd. So with the UK and This is artificially high in the UK.”

Michael Brodie, Interim Chief Executive of Public Health England, said on Friday night, October 2, that “technical issues” were identified in the data loading process that reports Covid-19 positive laboratory results and sends them to the dashboard.

How many cases are there in your area?

What are the Covid rules you live in?

“A quick investigation revealed 15,841 cases that were not included in the daily Corona 19 cases reported between September 25 and October 2, most of which occurred most recently,” he said.

“Each of these received normal Covid-19 test results and all those who tested positive were advised to self-isolate.”

He said in partnership with NHS Test and Trace that “problems are resolved quickly and all open cases are immediately sent to the NHS Test and Trace contact tracking system.”

“We fully understand the concerns this may raise, and as a result, stronger action has been taken,” he said.

“A thorough public health risk assessment was conducted to prioritize outstanding cases for effective contact tracking,” added Susan Hopkins, Joint Medical Advisor for Test and Trace and Public Health England.

Ministry of Health spokesman Previously, it was said that this issue did not affect people receiving test results. Everyone who tested positive was informed in the normal way.