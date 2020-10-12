Covid-19 cases surge in Europe, tightening regulations

London — nationwide Europe Restrictions are being tightened. Corona virus Pandemic amid a surge in cases.

Europe surpassed 100,000 Covid-19 cases reported daily for the first time last week. Cases continued to increase over the weekend.

According to the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, The Czech Republic had the highest coronavirus infection rate in Europe at 433 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

A total of 10.7 million cases rose to 117,110 on Monday.

In Central European countries in July, thousands of Prague residents held a “farewell” party to celebrate their victory over the virus, dining outdoors at 500-metre-long tables across the Charles Bridge.

The celebration felt like a distant memory after Prime Minister Andrei Barbis said Wednesday that stringent measures against the virus would come into effect. The state had to strike “a balance between protecting the sick and the elderly and the economy” Facebook address On sunday.

Waitresses close the pub on Friday when the Czech government forces restaurants and pubs to close until 8 PM to prevent the spread of Corona 19 in Prague. David W Cerny / Reuters

Meanwhile, Russia has the highest number of coronavirus cases per day with 13,634 cases on Sunday, and Moscow authorities have considered shutting down bars and nightclubs.

Last week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Soviyan said: “The number of very serious patients using ventilators in the intensive care unit is increasing, and the mortality rate is starting to rise again.” “The dynamics are not good.”

Russia has the fourth largest number of patients in the world after the United States, India and Brazil.

France witnessed more than 26,000 new cases on Saturday. It’s the highest daily toll since the epidemic began with bars and restaurants closing in several cities last week.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said French Prime Minister Jean Castex did not rule out regional closures as the virus resumed.

Castex told the Franceinfo radio station, “The French thought too quickly that despite the speech we stuck with, this virus was gone. Unfortunately, the virus was hidden, but it’s still there,” he told Franceinfo radio station. “We are on the second wave.”

In the UK, where nearly 13,000 new cases were reported on Sunday, the British government is expected to announce a three-level restriction system to simplify the rules and avoid confusion. The move will follow Britain’s Vice Chairman Jonathan Van-Tam, saying that Britain is at a “tipping point” similar to what it was in March.

The UK experienced the most lethal outbreak in Europe, with an official death toll of 42,825, an increase of 65 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Italy is preparing to face new national regulations, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday.

For the first time since March, the country broke through 5,000 new Corona 19 cases on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday, the number of infections per day exceeded 5,000.

Speranza said it has proposed banning private parties where both children and adults participate. Italy last week made it mandatory to wear face masks across the country.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said last Sunday that the Italian economy could not afford it.

Nancy Ing reported in Paris, France. Andy Eckardt reported in Mainz, Germany. Tatyana Chistikova reported in Moscow, Russia.

Reuters contributed to this report.