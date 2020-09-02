Home Top News Covid-19 live update and tracker

Coronavirus Live Updates: Worldwide Cases Reach 20 Million

Officials said that most of the money remitted would be used to immunize children and monitor influenza. However, the U.S. International Development Organization plans to continue to donate $68 million to WHO to support its activities in Libya and Syria and eradicating polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The WHO declined to comment except to refer reporters to a statement issued when the government announced its intention to withdraw. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, then Secretary-General of the WHO, said the agency “cared” Trump’s decision. “The United States has been an old friend of the WHO and we hope to continue to do so.

On July 7, the Trump administration officially spoke to Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. That the US will withdraw July 6, 2021 at WHO

Member States of the United Nations must notify them of their withdrawal one year in advance and pay all dues. The United States, historically the institution’s largest supporter, is rated at 22% of the institution’s budget, or about $120 million. When the withdrawal notice was delivered, officials said they had already paid $58 million.

In 2019, the U.S. contributed approximately $553 million. Much more than the mandatory dues assessment included voluntary donations to causes supported by the U.S. government.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused the WHO of being ineffective and politically affected, defending the Trump administration’s rejection of a coordinated global initiative to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

At least 172 countries are negotiating to participate in the so-called Covax program, which is the only global effort by governments and manufacturers to approve and distribute vaccines. So far, 9 potential vaccines have been evaluated and 9 more are being tested. According to WHO.

