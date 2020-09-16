Home World Covid-19 live update: Europe enters’step of living with the virus’ as cases increase

Covid-19 live update: Europe enters’step of living with the virus’ as cases increase

Sep 16, 2020 0 Comments
Coronavirus Live Updates: Worldwide Cases Reach 20 Million

On Tuesday, Connecticut said Travelers from Puerto Rico have now joined dozens of states and Guam lists, subject to limited state regulations. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from the weekly update.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that travelers from Puerto Rico should also be quarantined for 14 days. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from New York. Extensive list of places where quarantine applies. Travelers coming to New Jersey will be quarantined for 14 days if coming. From a vast list of places, But Compliance is voluntary..

Reported by Sarah Almukhtar, Matt Apuzzo, Emma Bubola, Emily Cochrane, Shaila Dewan, Nicholas Fandos, Antonella Francini, James Gorman, Rick Gladstone, Jennifer Jett, Isadora Kosofsky, Anemona Hartocollis, Eric Lipton, Salman Masood, Donald G. McNeil. I did. Jr., Constant Méheut, Claire Moses, Eshe Nelson, Norimitsu Onishi, Gaia Pianigiani, Roni Caryn Rabin, Campbell Robertson, Amanda Rosa, Christopher F. Schuetze, Michael D. Shear, Jeanna Smialek, Eileen Sullivan, Derrick Taylor, Glenn Thrush, Maria Varenikova, Sui-Lee Wee, Ceylan Yeginsu and Elaine Yu.

READ  Florida coronavirus affected individual went from prognosis to dying in her daughter's arms in a matter of times

You May Also Like

Rocket attack report in Israel during historic White House peace agreement signing

Rocket attack report in Israel during historic White House peace agreement signing

Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Russian opposition leader Navalny may leave hospital bed

Russian opposition leader Navalny may leave hospital bed

Fifth ex-PM opposes post-Brexit bill

Fifth ex-PM opposes post-Brexit bill

Work From Home

Giant tech companies join a movement that allows employees to work from home

Japan Yoshihide suga profile ripley pkg intl hnk vpx_00000021

Sugar Yoshihide: the son of a farmer who will become Japan’s next prime minister

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *