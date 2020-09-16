Covid-19 live update: Europe enters’step of living with the virus’ as cases increase

On Tuesday, Connecticut said Travelers from Puerto Rico have now joined dozens of states and Guam lists, subject to limited state regulations. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from the weekly update.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that travelers from Puerto Rico should also be quarantined for 14 days. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from New York. Extensive list of places where quarantine applies. Travelers coming to New Jersey will be quarantined for 14 days if coming. From a vast list of places, But Compliance is voluntary..

