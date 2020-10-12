Covid-19: Qingdao tests 9 million coronavirus in 5 days

Image copyright

Qingdao, China, is testing Corona 19 with a total population of 9 million in five days.

Mass testing took place after the discovery of 12 cases involving hospitals treating coronavirus patients arriving from abroad.

In May, China tested the entire city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global pandemic, with a population of 11 million.

The state mainly controlled the virus.

This is in stark contrast to other parts of the world, which still have a high number of cases and lock restrictions of varying severity.

Has China tested the entire city in 10 days?

How Wuhan went to a crowded swimming pool on a quiet street

In a statement posted on China’s social media site Weibo, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission said six new cases and six asymptomatic cases were found.

All cases are linked to the same hospital, the Global Times said.

Chinese authorities have a mass testing strategy even when the new coronavirus cluster looks relatively trivial, the correspondent said.

City full test

The committee added that a citywide testing program has begun, with five districts being tested within three days and the entire city being tested within five days.

About 114,862 people, including medical staff and newly admitted patients in city hospitals, said they had already tested negative for the coronavirus.

Videos circulating online showed locals lining up late on Sundays for testing, the Global Times added that some of these test points are open from 07:00 to 23:00.

A new case occurs a week after the Chinese Golden Week holidays of millions of people traveling across China.

A Global Times report, citing a quotation from Qingdao City’s Culture and Tourism Bureau, revealed that during this period the city traveled 44.7 million passengers.

Millions moving from China after closure

According to The Paper’s report, Jinan, a nearby city in provinces like Qingdao, has asked everyone who has visited the city since September 23 to be tested for the virus.

Earlier last month, Qingdao City announced that two port workers handling imported seafood had tested positive for the virus. However, they are not known to infect others.

Coronavirus infections declined sharply every day in China, and in most cases China appears to have recovered from its worst virus.

China currently has 85,578 virus cases and 4,634 deaths.

Earlier this year, China completed a mass inspection program in Wuhan, claiming 11 million people were tested in 10 days.

However, the BBC’s Reality Check later estimated that this figure was close to 9 million in 10 days and is still quite a few.

Hundreds of test centers have been opened and thousands of test staff have participated.