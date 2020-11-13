COVID exploded on the first cruise ship to restart in the Caribbean

COVID-19 cases are still on board the first ship to sail to the Caribbean since March.

The ship’s captain told passengers that five people on board the Citream 1 had been tested positive for the corona virus. CNN reported Thursday night.

News The first traveler to catch the virus Broke on Wednesday.

The ship, which has been cruising back in the Caribbean since last spring, has turned several cruise lines of infection into COVID-19-affected floating isolated wards.

The plane was carrying 53 passengers and 66 crew.

Citream did not confirm the number of people who tested positive for the virus; A passenger told CNN that 5 people were injured, the captain said in a statement.

“Citreme I suspended its current Caribbean voyage and returned to Barbados. Guests’ tests for COVID-19 yielded hypothetical positive results,” the company said in a statement.

All guests and non-essential crew are isolated in their stairwells, and the ship leaves Barbados.

“Barbados is awaiting government approval to safely disembark Cetreme guests,” the statement said.

No team members tested positive; All guests were tested twice before landing and are now being re-tested, the report said.