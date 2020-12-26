Covit-19: France files first case of new variant from United Kingdom

The French Ministry of Health announced on Friday that France had registered the first case of an infection caused by a new variant of the Govit-19 virus that appeared in the United Kingdom.

The case was discovered in the city of Tours (the center of France) by a French citizen living in the United Kingdom, according to French health officials quoted by AFP.

The Ministry of Health said that the citizen came from London on December 19 and after a test on the 21st he tested positive and that this was the first case of infection due to Govt’s “VOC 202012/01” variant. 19 found in France.

According to the same source, this information was confirmed by the National Reference Center for Respiratory Infections (NRC).

Health officials conducted contact screenings of the health professionals who visited the patient and close contacts to isolate him. ”, Says the French Ministry of Health.

In addition to this evidence, other positive samples suspected to be of the “VOC 202012/01” variant are analyzed in laboratories.

Similar cases have already been reported in Germany, a woman on a flight from the United Kingdom, Lebanon, and a passenger from that European country.

British officials warned the World Health Organization on Saturday of the discovery of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is highly contagious, although there is no evidence that it is very dangerous or could affect the effectiveness of vaccines.

The Govt-19 epidemic has caused at least 1,743,187 deaths, resulting in more than 79.3 million infections worldwide, according to a report released by the French company AFP.