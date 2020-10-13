Cowboys sign veteran backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert the day after Doc Prescott injury

Wow Doc Prescott Excluding about 24 hours from surgery to treat a badly injured right ankle Dallas Cowboys The quarterback room is being rebuilt. On Monday night, the Cowboys signed veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Brown‘Practice, According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Cowboys’ quarterback room now consists of Gilbert, the primary backup. I am DiNucci And starter Andy Dalton.

In the 2014 draft, a six-round pick, 6-foot 4,230-pound Gilbert, tried six passes in six regular season matches. From Texas, Gilbert began college in Texas, where he replaced famous starters. Colt McCoy While the Longhorns lost to Alabama in the 2009 National Championship match. Gilbert, who finished college at SMU, lamb‘2014 NFL draft 6th round pick.

As a rookie, Gilbert spent almost two months in Rams’ practice class. patriotThe December practice squad, where New England beat Seattle at the Super Bowl XLIX and won the Super Bowl ring.

Gilbert toured the league for the next few years before joining Orlando Apollos of the now-disappearing American Football Alliance. Prior to the shutdown of the league, Gilbert led the AAF with 2,152 pass yards. He also led the league with a 99.1 passer rating and finished second in the league with 13 touchdown passes.

Shortly after the AAF collapsed, Gilbert signed the Browns and threw three passes in five matches. Gilbert was included on the reserve/COVID-19 list in August before the team gave up before the start of the regular season. 29-year-old Gilbert spent the last five weeks in Browns’ practice class before the cowboys claim.

The Cowboys’ offense will now be led by veteran Dalton, who has completed 9 of 11 passes in 11 years in 11 years in a reversal victory on Sunday. Giants. Despite their modest 2-3 record, the cowboys are heading home for Sunday at NFC East. cardinal.