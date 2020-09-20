Cracker Barrels Add Alcohol to Menu for the First Time in History

Cracker Barrels foam as the first in the company’s 51-year history to add beer, wine, and mimosa to the menu.

The “old rural store” restaurant chain began testing the concept before the coronavirus pandemic began. After more than 100 stores have added beer, wine and mimosa to their menu, the company is making a permanent change.

This has resulted in an overwhelmingly positive customer response and has made the decision to make adult beverages easy to drink in most regions.

“Our guests said that serving beer and wine would reduce their veto. In other words, customers who choose cracker barrels for a particular meal but ultimately want to drink a glass of beer or wine and want to go elsewhere. Cracker Barrel spokesman via email CNN In an interview with, it is served with meals, especially during weekend dinners.