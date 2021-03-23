Home science ‘Crash’ apps on Android? Google makes updates available for Web View and Chrome

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
Having trouble using some apps on Android since this Monday night? This is not a unique case. In some applications, such as Gmail, the application may be closed unexpectedly.

According to Google, the problem is connected to the web view of the Android system, which allows you to view web content on the phone. If the problem persists on your smartphone, please update these components as Google has already released the solution to this problem.

With Google Play you can now update this Android Web View and Google Chrome to the latest version on your smartphone. To do this, you can Go to this page Install the update; Here you will find Update is available for Google Chrome.

At night, some users leave suggestions on how to remove the web view and the applications may run smoothly again.

Google has left recommendations for users to use the desktop version of the app until the situation is completely stable for all users.

