Crash Bandicoot 4 for PC requires a stable internet connection • Eurogamer.com

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
The PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4 was released via Battle.net on March 26, and players quickly discovered that it required a stable Internet connection.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is a completely single player game, but the games launched on the Activation Blizzard service require the same internet connection as usual.

Players immediately began to report problems connecting to servers, ending the game and causing the connection to be broken.

In addition, players are already beginning to think about what will happen to the game when problems occur on Activation’s servers or even if the company decides to close the game servers. On the Battle.Net page of Crash Bandicoot 4, Activision states that it does not guarantee the availability of online features and that you can change or deactivate them without notice.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gold War and games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for PC are also required, but Crash Bandicoot 4 is a single game that you can only play collaboratively in local mode.

As expected, the reactions were immediate:

Why ??? !!! My connection is excellent, I signed in. From r / Crashpondigood

This may be an action taken to prevent theft, but the truth is that Crash Bandicoot 4 for PC has already been plundered, and anyone who runs a pirated version will have a better experience because there is nothing wrong with blocking games with servers.

READ  Google Chrome will change for the better in September 2021

