Crash Bandicoot 4 for PC requires a stable internet connection • Eurogamer.com

The PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4 was released via Battle.net on March 26, and players quickly discovered that it required a stable Internet connection.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is a completely single player game, but the games launched on the Activation Blizzard service require the same internet connection as usual.

Players immediately began to report problems connecting to servers, ending the game and causing the connection to be broken.

In addition, players are already beginning to think about what will happen to the game when problems occur on Activation’s servers or even if the company decides to close the game servers. On the Battle.Net page of Crash Bandicoot 4, Activision states that it does not guarantee the availability of online features and that you can change or deactivate them without notice.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gold War and games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for PC are also required, but Crash Bandicoot 4 is a single game that you can only play collaboratively in local mode.

As expected, the reactions were immediate:

Imagine trying to play a single player game with an online DRM all the time … (Crash 4) – சக்கரி கரேரோ (acha சச்சாரிகேரோ) March 27, 2021

Imagine being in the middle of a very difficult challenge (which is very common in crash 4) and your internet is disconnected during a big run. Fun. # CrashPondicode4 #DRM – FunSizeDragon (unFunSizeDragon) March 27, 2021

System Crash 4 Always have an online DRM. This is unacceptable and harmful to legitimate consumers. pic.twitter.com/QKcvkH2lTk – Ripshark (ib Ripshark) March 26, 2021

I do it with the anti-customer direction of gaming. When you buy a game, be able to play it due to bad DRM, definitely always in the same player game online. My rule is never to buy single player games online. Made an exception for Crash 4. A mistake. pic.twitter.com/dGp8GLMneb – இட்ஸ்யோஜி (ts இட்ஸ்_யோஜி) March 26, 2021

Why ??? !!! My connection is excellent, I signed in. From r / Crashpondigood

This may be an action taken to prevent theft, but the truth is that Crash Bandicoot 4 for PC has already been plundered, and anyone who runs a pirated version will have a better experience because there is nothing wrong with blocking games with servers.