Crazy game: Barcelona beat Granada and continues in the Kings Cup

Barcelona qualified for the semi-finals of the Kings Cup

Barcelona qualified for the semi-finals of the Kings Cup after beating Granada 5-3 in the “Stop Response” game – after extra time, at the Andalusian fortress.

Granada, who counted on Portuguese international Domingos Tuart at the center of the defense, took the lead in the 33rd minute through Brazilian Kenti, after the break, through experienced Roberto Soldado (35), 47.

When everything suggested that the Andalusians were going to make their presence felt again in the socks, without Francisco Trinco already on the field, the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann was able to reach the dive in the final moments: in the 88th minute he lowered the marker and, in the 90th +1, passed Jordi Alba to finish.

In extra time, Gaelic International scored twice and made Barcelona’s turn in the 100th minute, after which only Granada responded, with Fede Vico equalizing from 103 on penalties.

In the 108th minute, Dutchman Frankie de Jong again highlighted Persia, using an incomplete saving from Aaron Escondel and Lionel Messi’s shot, and the uncertainty in the score in the 113th game was definitely canceled, with Jordi Alba scoring the best goal of the match, the end of Catalans’ superb action.

With the exception of Sevilla, who knocked out Jose Gomez’s Almeria and Barcelona on Tuesday, Levante qualified for the semi – finals, in which they have not appeared since 1934 season / 35 to 80 years.

At the reception for neighboring Villarreal, the Valencian team, which had Portuguese midfielder Robben Weso in the “eleven”, also had to seek extra time to go, and even when “falling off the cloth” the decisive goal came. Presented by Marte Roger, in 120 + 1 minutes.

The final meeting of the Spain Cup quarterfinals is set to take place on Thursday, with the welcome of Betis against athlete Bilbao.