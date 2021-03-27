Crazy Pondicherry’s crazy adventures come in the form of racing on smartphones – Android

For fans of Crash Bandicoot, the new plan for smartphones promises to be fun for hours on end. Crash Bandicoot: Run has now arrived on mobile devices and resembles regular Infinite Runners, providing third-party view. The usual goal is to keep the character running, blocking obstacles and collecting apples.

You can choose between martial arts crash or your sister Koko, customize the look with unopened items. In addition, you can collect special skills and items to overcome obstacles very easily.

Considering that the Wumba archipelago is so extensive, players will get to know some scenes of major sports, including the ruins of the temple or the Japutti forest. The bosses have no hunger to defeat at the service of the regular adversary Dr. Neo Cortex. To put the name in the rankings, the game also offers multiplayer racing.

In addition to races, players will collect prizes, complete proposed challenges and receive special items for the island. To do this, you need to gather resources to exchange for upgrades and other elements to create character space.

You can download Crash Bandicoot: for free on smartphones Android e iOS.