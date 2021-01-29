Cristiano Ronaldo fined for violating Govt-19 restrictions on Geo’s birthday – a Ferver

CR7 ally Georgina Rodriguez celebrated her 27th birthday on January 26, but that was not all a reason for the Portuguese star to celebrate, and is now being severely fined for violating restrictions imposed by the Italian government.

According to international newspapers, police in the Asta region are investigating a player who traveled with his girlfriend to the Sky resort of Gormayur in the Alps without proper justice. Ace’s trip is creating controversy in the country as travel between municipalities in Italy has been banned due to the epidemic of Covit-19. In addition, the area chosen by the couple for a romantic trip is included in the ‘Orange Zone’, which is highly susceptible to viruses. The player and the Spanish model are fined for the crime of non-cooperation. In the pictures shared on social networks by the tour guide who went with the couple, the celebration of the special date definitely shows the fun situation.

Family celebrations

After enjoying moments together in the snow, Geo and CR7 returned to Turin to blow out the candles in the company of their four children. On social media, the player’s girlfriend shared a moment of joy and was indifferent to possible approval.