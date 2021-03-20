Cristiano Ronaldo named best Serie A: “This is a strange but positive year” – CR7 Daily

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best player in the Italian league last season at the Italian Football Association (AIC) ‘Gran Gala del Calcio’. Madiran led Juventus to their ninth consecutive championship with 31 goals in 33 games.





Cristiano Ronaldo chose this as the best head goal of his career

“I want to thank all my teammates who made my victory possible and all those who voted for me – consistency, confidence, work and enthusiasm are the keys to enjoying football. All of these factors must live together every day. Otherwise, it is impossible at this level 34, 35, 36, Play at 40. It takes a lot of motivation and discipline, “CR7 said at a virtual event.

The striker of a season marked by Kovit-19 also took part: “It was a strange year, but on a personal and collective level it was positive because we won the league. Initially it was difficult to play in empty arenas, but our goal was to win the Cherie Ave.