Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Geo on his 27th birthday – a boil

Georgina Rodriguez turns 27 this Wednesday, but the celebrations started the day before. To mark the special date, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his girlfriend with a romantic candlelight party. On social media, Geo shares some recordings of this moment with his followers, highlighting the red rose placed in various magazines and on the dining table.

The Juventus player presented a lush bouquet of red roses above all else. Delighted by the surprise, the model announced herself to the Portuguese ace. “My love,” he wrote as a way of thanking for treats. The Spaniard is also entitled to a statement shared by the footballer on his Instagram account: “Glad for the love of my life”. Romantic gestures that prove that the couple is more united and emotional than ever.

Snow out of love

In addition to the romantic dinner he gave to Georgina, Ronaldo took a day off from Juventus and took his girlfriend on a romantic trip to a resort near Turin, in northern Italy. In an ice setting, the couple enjoyed a fun day and enjoyed skiing and sledding in the company of friends.