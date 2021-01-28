Home sport Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Geo on his 27th birthday – a boil

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Geo on his 27th birthday – a boil

Jan 28, 2021 0 Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Geo on his 27th birthday - a boil

Georgina Rodriguez turns 27 this Wednesday, but the celebrations started the day before. To mark the special date, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his girlfriend with a romantic candlelight party. On social media, Geo shares some recordings of this moment with his followers, highlighting the red rose placed in various magazines and on the dining table.

The Juventus player presented a lush bouquet of red roses above all else. Delighted by the surprise, the model announced herself to the Portuguese ace. “My love,” he wrote as a way of thanking for treats. The Spaniard is also entitled to a statement shared by the footballer on his Instagram account: “Glad for the love of my life”. Romantic gestures that prove that the couple is more united and emotional than ever.

Snow out of love
In addition to the romantic dinner he gave to Georgina, Ronaldo took a day off from Juventus and took his girlfriend on a romantic trip to a resort near Turin, in northern Italy. In an ice setting, the couple enjoyed a fun day and enjoyed skiing and sledding in the company of friends.

READ  Fantasy Football Start'Em, Sit' Em Week 9: Tight End-Slippers, Fade, Match Up, DFS Discount

You May Also Like

Bola - Estore defeats Maratimo to secure first place in the semi-finals (Portuguese Cup)

Bola – Estore defeats Maratimo to secure first place in the semi-finals (Portuguese Cup)

Prague attack sports and education talks about the lack of education and humiliation

Prague attack sports and education talks about the lack of education and humiliation

CARVALHOLL: If I found red for that, everyone would be kicked out ... even the commentators »

CARVALHOLL: If I found red for that, everyone would be kicked out … even the commentators »

The Ball - Free for Robben Amorim and Point Pedro Consoles Derby (Sports)

The Ball – Free for Robben Amorim and Point Pedro Consoles Derby (Sports)

Bola - Forensics urgent meeting with arbitral tribunal (Forensic)

Bola – Forensics urgent meeting with arbitral tribunal (Forensic)

Portugal reaches the top spot in a handball World Cup

Portugal reaches the top spot in a handball World Cup

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *