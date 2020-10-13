Cruise ship shares are Royal Caribbean’s $1 billion stock, loser leader in the S&P 500 after debt offerings

The cruise company’s share jumped on Tuesday, and the Royal Caribbean Group hit the hardest hit after announcing a total of $1 billion worth of public stock and private convertible debt and offering reservation updates.

Royal Caribbean stock RCL,

-12.82%

11.1% jump in midday trading to match all SPX rates of the S&P 500 index

-0.37%

Refusal. Shares have seen their biggest daily downtrend since falling 11.3% on June 24th.

According to FactSet, trading volume has already skyrocketed to 9.8 million shares, compared to an average of about 6.2 million shares per day.

The sale of this stock was also a burden on Royal Caribbean’s colleagues as stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. NCLH.

-7.13%

The second-largest S&P 500 loser, down 7.4%, was Carnival Corp. CCL,

-6.93%

It was down 6.9%, making it the third largest decline.

Royal Caribbean said before opening Public offering of $500 million worth of common stock. Based on Monday’s share price of $69.83, it is equivalent to about 7.16 million shares, or about 3.3% of outstanding shares. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Royal Caribbean could raise an additional $75 million if the offering’s underwriters exercise all the options to purchase additional shares to cover the total.

The company also said it had initiated a closed offer for a $500 million senior convertible bill by 2023, giving insurers the option to purchase additional bills worth up to $75 million. Royal plans to use the proceeds to redeem the 2.650% senior draft by 2020.

The bill can be converted in certain circumstances at the holder’s choice. The company said it could meet its conversion obligations by paying or delivering “on election” in cash, common stock, or a combination of both.

Separately, Royal Caribbean said that although reservations in 2021 have continued to improve over the past two months, they remain below pre-COVID-19 levels and prices for 2021 reservations are relatively uniform.

The company said it is waiting to see if there will be a future CDC expansion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Previous “No Sailing” order, Currently extended until October 31st.

Currently, the Royal said it is “optimistic” that it will be able to resume commercial sailing sometime this year.

Royal’s stock has fallen 53.5% to date, while Norway’s stock has fallen 71.3% and Carnival’s 72.1%. The S&P 500 has risen 9.1% this year.