Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Law firm Argues Gals with Tiny Breasts Could Be Delusional

Cuba Gooding Jr.‘s lawyer is creating what appears like, on its deal with, an odd argument in his sexual assault scenario — declaring women with small breasts are likely to be delusional.

The actor and his lawful workforce appeared in a Manhattan courthouse Thursday for a preliminary listening to in his demo, and things took a bizarre turn when 1 of his lawyers argued a woman’s adverse feelings about her breasts can instantly influence her perceptions of actuality … specifically when it will come to sexual assault.

Now, some context — the lawyer, Peter Toumbekis, lifted this since 1 of Gooding’s accusers the moment blogged about women’s self-esteem and entire body issues. It looks he utilised her words as a leaping off stage for his idea … but it really is a risky, if not straight up offensive, authorized maneuver.

There was no jury current nowadays, but if Gooding’s team makes use of that tactic later on in trial … it may possibly backfire. Suggesting an accuser misperceived some thing as sexual assault owing to the dimension of her breasts could simply be observed as sufferer shaming to a jury.

Reporters asked Gooding about it as he exited the courtroom, and he only removed his face mask to reveal a Black Lives Issue symbol. He failed to say a phrase.



Participate in video content



10/24/18 TMZ.com

TMZ attained safety footage of an alleged butt-touching incident that relates to 2 of the 6 counts he is dealing with. Recall, Natasha Ashworth had claimed he pinched her butt even though walking past her at TAO in NYC back in Oct 2018.

There is certainly also the June 2019 incident … in which a woman accused Cuba of groping her thigh and breast while at the Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in NYC.



Perform online video content material



JUNE 2019 TMZ.com

Gooding’s other attorney, Mark Heller, tells TMZ … the method for their opening statement to the jury will be to engage in movie they believe that displays definitely no criminal offense was committed.